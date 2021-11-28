George Clooney thought he was going to die in a motorcycle accident | Entertainment





George Clooney “waited [his] to turn off “after crashing his motorcycle. The 60-year-old actor and director hovered over the handlebars of his bike when a car spun in front of him as he drove through Sardinia, Italy, in 2018, and he admitted he was convinced he would die in the process. He said: I was waiting for my switch to go off. I am fine now. But George – who has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal – was not impressed when a gathered crowd began filming him on the floor rather than trying to help him. He told Sunday Times Culture magazine: If you are in the public eye what you realize when you are out in the field thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that for some people this will be just entertainment for their Facebook page. I’m a pretty positive guy, but it clearly told me that you are really here just for their entertainment … You want to take everyone and shake them up! The director of the Tender Bar “fights against” the modern instinct to constantly document everything that happens in their life. Recalling a fundraiser for Barack Obama, he said: Everyone was filming. I said, they can’t say they met the president, they filmed him. People live their lives this way and I fight against it. “If my kids are doing something cute, I want to take a picture, but I have to say, be in the moment, you don’t have to record everything. George felt “lucky” that he didn’t achieve world fame until he was 30, as he doesn’t think people can ever be “prepared” for it at a young age. He said: Those lights where mosquitoes fly in the zapper? When you are a young actor you run for success, which also includes fame. And the minute you get there, you can get burned. It all rises in terms of what you can do or say you need to learn to be responsible. “I’m lucky I got famous at 33, not 23. If I had been 23 and had money and been successful, I would have had a bullet in the forehead. You are not prepared for it. You must have failed a shitload. If you have, you never trust success. Every day, I think, if all hell breaks loose, I have a few houses that I paid cash for, I might sell one. My mentality is still that. Chess teaches you everything, you learn nothing from success.

