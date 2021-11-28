After director Shashank Khaitan, three other Bollywood stars CONFIRMED as guests

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding rumors don’t seem to be going away any time soon. In fact, they seem to be being stoked vigorously with each passing day. The latest reports circulating of the couple’s nuptials indicate that they could finally tie the knot next month, in December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, with speculation gaining ground by the day, there are plenty of other rumors spreading about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s nuptials, especially regarding the guest list. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: FIRST GUEST at VicKat’s Lavish Reception Confirms Inside Facts

Earlier, we informed you that according to Pinkvilla, director Shashank Khaitan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and who recently directed Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Mera Naam, who co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, is the first confirmed guest at his wedding to Katrina Kaif. For the uninitiated, Shashank Khaitan also attended his actor Humpty and Badri, Varun Dhawan’s reception with Natasha Dalal at the last big Bollywood wedding. Also Read – Shiddat Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan Reintroduce “Shiddat wala pyaar” to the Generation Genre “On Our Sleeves”

And now a new report to Pinkvilla has surfaced which claims three more guests have been confirmed for VicKat’s wedding. So what are they like? Well, three Bollywood A-list celebrities that we’re not at all surprised are attending the ceremony Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar, who have worked with the two stars on multiple projects. While Shashank and Karan Johar are expected to appear on the groom’s side, Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are said to make their presence felt by portraying the bride. Also Read – Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan Prepares For Her Big Bollywood Debut! Karan Johar’s Dharma to launch by 2022? [EXCLUSIVE]

So if this information is true, at least four Bollywood celebrities have already been confirmed as guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

