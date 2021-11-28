



jojo part 6 stone ocean had a new flow event, revealing that Enrico Pucci will be voiced by veteran Seiyuu Tomokazu Seki. November 28, JoJo Pierre Ocean had its last preview broadcast on the Warner Bros. YouTube channel. Japan Anime, starring seiyuu Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Cujoh), Mariya Ise (FF) and Mutsumi Tamura (Ermes Costello). After going through all of the past Jojo animated series, the last segment focused on Ocean of stone, and revealed antagonist Enrico Pucci will be voiced by Tomokazu Seki. Tomokazu Seki also joined the other streaming seiyuu, mentioning that he had read Jojo in the past, but he again studied the manga thoroughly to get into the role. He also mentioned how Fairouz Ai helped him a lot, seeing that she is so huge Jojo otaku, she would still be in the studio even if she had nothing to record. She wanted to hear all the live seiyuu recoding as much as possible. Seki also mentioned being quite nervous about joining the cast as an old man compared to the younger seiyuu. FOLLOWING booth artwork and release schedule JoJos Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean | Official trailer | Netflix < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 4070 JoJos Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean | Official trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EeCX8Y0a278/hqdefault.jpg 842244 842244 center 26546 Who is Tomokazu Seki, the seiyuu of Enrico Pucci in JoJo Pierre Ocean Tomokazu Seki made his debut in 1991, his first leading role being Tom Masaryk in Victory Gundam. However, his decisive role and the character for which Seki is best known is Domon Kasshu, the protagonist of G Gundam. It was the one role that put Tomokazu Seki on his career path, voicing hot-blooded and passionate characters. Since then, Tomokazu Seki has voiced many other protagonists, including Stan Aileron in Tales of fate, Van Fanel in Escaflowne, Vyse in Eternal Arcadia, and Sosuke Sagara in Full of metal panic. You can also tell the incredible range Seki can do seeing that he voiced pretty much the same years, early 2000s, Keisuke Takahashi in Initial D, Yzak Joule in Gundam Viewd AND super cute Meppuru mascot in Futari wa Precure. Most American anime fans know Tomokazu Seki for voicing Rob Lucci in A play, Gilgamesh in Destiny / stay the night and the Nasuvers, and Kanji in Person 4. Most recently, Seki voiced Shinya Kogami in Psycho-Pass and Ogata Nenji in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Tomokazu Seki as singer, otaku and BL story Tomokazu Seki was also part of the Wei kreuz cross-media project, forming a group with other seiyuu veterans Takehito Koyasu, Shinichiro Miki and Hiro Yki. Tomokazu Seki also voiced Shuichi Shindou, the protagonist of Gravitation, and is one of the iconic seiyuu in the BL scene just below Emperor BL Morikawa Toshiyuki. Seki Tomokazu also had her own circle in Comiket selling doujinshi about his career and his life as seiyuu, after being inspired by Masumi Asano and his The life of Seiyus series. Last but not least, it is important not to confuse Tomokazu Seki with another veteran voice actor: Toshihiko Seki (Duo in Wing of Gundam, Rau Le Creuset at Seed, Embryo in Angel cross, etc). I often mix them up myself. Do you have something to tell us about this article? < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/>

