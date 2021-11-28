Comic-Con returns for a reduced event

Speaker 1: (00:00)

Comic-Con has canceled two in-person shows due to the pandemic, but today he returns to the in-person events with what he calls the Comecon Special Edition here to discuss what to expect from this release. of pop culture. Convention is KPBS arts and culture reporter Breathtec Armando. Hi Beth.

Hey how are you? Good.

So what can people expect from this special edition Comic-Con? Well,

On the one hand, we are not entirely sure, but what we do know is that there will be no Hall H except to register people for their badges. The size of the convention is going to be about half in terms of about 60,000 attendees. And there won’t be any big Hollywood studios or big comic book publishers on hand to hold signs or have booths downstairs.

And are you excited about this special edition show?

I am because I’m looking forward to what I hope will be a bit more like the convention of 15 years ago, where the show floor was easier to maneuver and where you could, uh , access more panels. I hope the atmosphere will be a little more relaxing and more time to really walk on the exhibition floor and see it all. Also, I am excited that the comic book museum will reopen. Now they are very clear that this is a smooth opening and the museum is not completely renovated or fully ready to go, but it will be open for people to enter. , look around and see some exhibits. So

What familiar things will be there?

Well, it’s going to be quite a bit of familiar stuff. You will have guests that you have seen almost every year. People like Scott Shaw and Kevin Eastman and William Stout, they’re always going to be kind of a masquerade. There will always be the dealers ‘room with the artists’ aisle and the small well-represented press, there will always be signs, but just not with the same kind of draw of celebrities or big brands represented. And as usual, the focus will be on pop culture and its impact, including panels on the importance of recent Marvel movie, Sean Chichi, and one called cultural appreciation, not ownership.

Uh, very interesting. And you will be on a few panels this year. What are they?

Yes, I will be participating in a panel titled Star Wars Samurai Universe on Saturday morning where panelists will discuss the influence of Japanese culture and samurai on Star Wars, starting with the influence of Akira Kurosawa, its hidden fortress. on George Lucas. And I’m moderating a Saturday afternoon panel on a new video game from Mexico called Mitch land. And it’s an open-world video game showcasing the untold mythical stories of ancient Mexico. And I spoke with the environment, the conceptual artists, Jose [inaudible] about the game and what to expect from the panel.

So one of the things we want, we want to share with people and what we’ll show on a panel is the process, because a lot of people who play video games might not be aware of it. of what the process is. When, when a video game is created, you basically get the end product. Maybe you get a trailer and a bit of gameplay while the game is being produced, but that’s about it. You only see the whole backstory after it’s released in this case, we do it differently. We show you the processes. You are, you ride with us. So you see how we develop things, why we create things. And that’s what we also want to show on the panel. Like showing a little bit of the process, what we’re doing, uh, you’ll get, uh, the first, the first look I think for the, uh, for the gameplay and we’re releasing a trailer these weeks. So that should be super exciting.

And the sign looks so fascinating. Are there any other interesting panels that you would suggest listeners to attend?

I have to say I’m curious about one called the Science of the Fast and the Furious, because this movie series completely throws physics out the window, and I’m looking forward to comic book special guest John Jennings. . Who has been the guest of my podcast for movie junkies, and I also can’t wait to hear behind the scenes of the Eisner Prize jury, who will reveal what the very lively process of selecting the Eisner winners is all about. Plus, for anyone who missed the screening of Lumpia at the San Diego Asian Film Festival, there will be a screening of Lumpia With A Vengeance. And I spoke to its manager, Patricia Jenessa.

I’ve been a big fan of comics for so many years and the organizers love the movie. And that really speaks to the heart of our audience, doesn’t it? It’s not, even though it’s a Filipino American action comedy it really speaks to two nerds and geeks because he’s got this comic book and B we talked about all these different comic book tropes . So, uh, in a way we are expanding our audience. That’s I think, I think comic con is literally the audience we’ve always wanted to attract. And, uh, this is our big opportunity. I haven’t quite literally understood what’s going on this week.

And, you know, like we mentioned, the last two shows were canceled due to the pandemic, but there were Comicon events online every year. Will there be items online this year?

As far as I know, there won’t be any sort of virtual or online Comic-Con signs or events. I think everyone is so excited to be back in person that the real focus of this show is the in person event. I know the virtual home comic con Comicon has been very successful. And I think as Comicon moves forward with their regular full summer convention, they might have some stuff online for that show and, you know, allow people to kind of have access to the comic book from n. anywhere in the world. But for this one, I think the focus is on our coming back in person, and it will be great to see people.

Indeed. I am sure it will be. And Beth, is there a way people can follow you through your Comicon?

Yes, I will cover it on social media. I’m at Beth Cinema on Instagram and Twitter. And you can also check out my preview of the comic con special edition at kpbs.org/cinema junkie.

I spoke with KPBS arts and culture reporter Beth Armando, Beth. thank you so much

A lot. Thank you.

