Glad that a story I picked from a cafe reached Bollywood: “RX 100” star Karthikeya on “Tadap”





Actor Karthikeya became a household name in Telugu cinema when he starred in RX100, which received a good box office reception in 2018. The action-packed romantic drama gained traction with its unconventional narrative and intense presentation. Tadap, its Hindi remake, is slated to hit screens in December. 3 Karthikeya says he’s glad the story is meant to reach a wider audience. “I’m glad that the script I picked out in a little cafe is now reaching the Bollywood trailer. I saw the trailer. They made it bigger and bigger,” he said. he declares. DH. RX100, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, revolved around what happens when a simpleton falls in love with a politician’s daughter. It featured several daring scenes and strong language. The film starred Payal Rajput as the female protagonist and proved to be a game changer for her. The Hindi version features Ahan Shetty, who is the son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, and Student of year 2 star Tara Sutaria as the lead pair. Some of the audience drew parallels between Tadap and Kabir Singh |, a remake of the controversial Telugu film Arjun Reddy, because both have inherently dark narratives. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit screens in 2019, ushering in a phenomenal box office response. It remains to be seen whether the film directed by Milan Lutharia Tadap lives up to these expectations. Karthikeya, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work plan, receiving praise for his work in the action thriller. Raja Vikramarka, which hit screens on November 12. “I liked the way the script was handled. It all felt organic and had situational appeal,” the star added. He’s set to make his Tamil debut with Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai, which presents him in a negative role. He says he learned a lot from ‘Thala’. “It’s a learning experience. Ajith makes you feel important on sets,” he said. Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an actor who highlights the clash between a cop and a deadly enemy. It was shot on an impressive budget making it one of the biggest Tamil movies of recent times. The biggie will hit screens this Pongal / Sankranti.

