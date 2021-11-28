Dave Chappelle urges people to donate to Duke Ellington School





Dave Chappelle wants people to vote with their dollars. The comedian, who sparked controversy with a Netflix special that made fun of transgender women, was due to wear his name at his alma mater’s theater, with a fundraiser to be held Nov. 23 for the effort. But the Netflix debate seeped into his old high school, where students from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, threatened to step outside in protest. School administrators then delayed fundraising for the theater until April. Chapel caught on Instagram Friday night urging people to donate to the school while stating their opinion. Talking is cheap (unless I do). Duke Ellington School is a glorious institution. Within these walls, I found a context to seriously explore my creativity. Duke Ellington, in large part, prepared me for this noble and difficult profession. It was a beautiful institution before one of its current occupants got there. God willing, it will be a beautiful institution long after their term ends. My only intention is to ensure (sic) Duke Ellington the possibility of training his artists without hindrance. Dave Chappelle urged people to donate to his old high school amid threats of walkout from students in response to a theater named after him. PA Some were outraged by the subject of Dave Chappelle’s recent comedy special “The Closer”. PA To have the theater named after me is a great honor. Although it was not my idea, my goal or my desire. At the request of the founder of our beloved school, Peggy Cooper Kafritz, I agreed, he continued. In April, I intend to honor this request. If you object to my receiving this honor, I urge you to donate to the school noting your objection. If you are in favor of the theater name ‘Chappelle’, I urge you to make a donation to the school, noting your approval. Chappelle said he did not ask for the theater to be named after him. Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Dave Chappelle called his high school a “glorious institution” and urged people to donate. Instagram Whichever opinion gives the highest collective amount wins. If by April those who oppose the “Chappelle” theater exceed the donations of those who are neutral or in favor of the name of the “Chappelle” theater, I will gladly fly aside. Otherwise, I will be happy to attend the baptism ceremony. And if you don’t care enough about donating, please close the fk, forever. -Dave.

