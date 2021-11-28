Pikmin Bloom is an augmented reality step counter to improve your daily walk | Arts and entertainment

Confession from someone who writes about video games: At the start of the pandemic, games were a savior. They allowed me to participate in something rather than passively watch and occupied my stressed brain.

Today? It no longer works.

It’s not entirely the fault of video games.

Like most people I know at this late stage of the pandemic, my non-work life is too stressful. I am exhausted and exhausted. I haven’t slept more than three hours at a stretch in months. In turn, I have come to dread the very idea of ​​going to bed, and so too often I am a little tired, a little irritable.

A confluence of the events of 2021 left me in a state of constantly feeling overwhelmed. I’m disconnected from my family, my cat almost died, an attempt to form a relationship devastated me when it went downhill, and although I want to play to feel free and silly, the last thing I want to do is to learn entertainment.

No systems, no hours of collecting virtual gear to earn upgrades, no fantastic stories taken from real life. Modern blockbuster video games tire me, relying on players with a deep language to the medium and always confusing length and complexity with art. Too many of them are built on the tedious concept of gathering supplies and magically turning them into weapons.

I did not give up the games. I even tried to adopt the principles of the game in my routine, which helped me. It’s just that my mind, marked by nearly two years of trauma and loneliness induced by a pandemic, can only handle a certain number of rules when it comes to a new game. Unfortunately, my emotion the default these days is frustration.

I still believe that gambling can be a refuge. I think about the joy I felt with the light role play that was asked of me at many Halloween-focused immersive theater events. But here we are invited, often by the outstretched hand of a real person, to step into a physical world and become our own protagonists.

I certainly love to play, as evidenced by the fact that I still go to Disneyland every week. And on the subject of video games, I relaunched Super Mario Odyssey, the brightest game in the Super Mario series, and the one in which Mario and Peach face different existential crises. I also enjoyed Thoughtful Unboxing, a melancholy and relaxing play on organizing a life which is one of my favorites of the year.

And I’ve spent the last few weeks with a game that I think has finally rekindled my love for interactive entertainment: Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom is the latest augmented reality company from Niantic, the team behind Pokemon Go. I can already see people rolling their eyes. Pikmin Bloom, after all, is a pedometer that is hardly a game. But there is beauty and playfulness in its simplicity. Pikmin Bloom does not require so much of our time as to seek to improve a walking activity in which we already participate on a daily basis. It’s a technological overlay for what can be everything from a mundane action to a major part of our weekly exercise.

Pokemon Go and its end-to-end Harry Potter: Wizards Unite follow-up had similar ambitions or at least Niantics’ marketing department liked to talk about their activity-induced benefits. Still, Pikmin Bloom, despite using now relatively standard augmented reality techniques, open your camera and see a character nearby seems more confident to me than the two, especially when it comes to the overly complex and overly focused Wizards Unites. on the plot (at the time of its release, I wrote that I would have liked it to have been accompanied by footnotes as it was weighed down in Potter’s lexicon).

Pikmin Bloom could have been more playful. I was nervous. After all, the lesser-known Nintendo property it’s based on is a rugged strategy game disguised in stealthy cuteness. On Nintendo consoles, games gradually increase in difficulty as players navigate Pikmin plant-like creatures with bodies of water droplets to complete a variety of tasks, deal with predators, and determine which Pikmin color is suitable for the game. best run. Another of my favorite games of 2021, The Wild at Heart, is steeped in Pikmin influences.

But luckily, no prior knowledge is needed for Pikmin Bloom, in which we simply walk and plant virtual flowers, and occasionally send our Pikmin out on chores around our neighborhood. This may cause them to bring us apples, lemons, or seedlings that will grow other Pikmin. They will often be taking photos of their virtual journeys as well, so we can see our Pikmin acting like tourists in what for many players is probably an all too familiar setting.

The key to its success is that Pikmin Bloom’s focus is on the themes rather than the mechanics of its gaming console counterparts. The franchise, created by game design master Shigeru Miyamoto (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda) is ultimately a celebration of nature. Pikmin Bloom in particular encourages players to see plants for the living and vibrant beings that they are, and emphasizes teamwork, environments and the natural elements.

There are no real battles in Pikmin Bloom, and I’m relieved and hope that never changes. I just like to start the game to see how my downtown streets are stained hour by hour with new layers of trash, grime and more recently a copious amount of rat poison has been turned into an arboretum. virtual. In this sense, Pikmin Bloom is more than just a pedometer encouraging us to reach a daily step goal; it is a reminder to continue to seek magic in our surroundings, regardless of our emotional state or their physical reality.

It also comes at a time when most mainstream conversations around tech have been exhausting. Tired of hearing about the Metaverse?

Whether you answered yes or I don’t know what the Metaverse is, it’s probably because no one from Epic Games (Fortnite) to the recently renamed Facebook Meta has been able to create a narrative explaining how or why a persistent and evolving online site. world will improve our lives. We have seen a lot of general statements that the virtual universe that is the Metaverse is the result of our lives which are increasingly dependent on technology and the Internet, which, of course, is true, but nothing is wrong. tells how anyone plans to make this connected world smarter and healthier. or more efficient than our current mess of one.

Fortnite is making a strong case that the Metaverse will be a boon to corporate brands, a world where Marvel, the NFL, League of Legends, and automakers all feel comfortable with each other, ads that serve also experience in the game. The marketing of Metas has been confused, focusing largely on virtual reality and virtual conferences, elements that benefit only the privileged, and an advertising campaign that indirectly supports only the museums of art are more impressive than the interpretation of Metas.

Pikmin Bloom, however, while slipping under the radar of most fall game releases, makes a stronger argument for how technology can harmoniously amplify our realities.

The metaverse is difficult to define because it is not so much a thing as a recognition that our lives, too, are always plugged in, that is, plugged into a technology or a virtual world. I quite like Pikmin Blooms’ thesis that our future is not defined by the virtual worlds in which we disappear, but by the combination of the real and the digital to improve the one in which we live.

I recognize that this may be in part due to my current state of mind, where my emotional exhaustion is simply a need for real-world play and conversations rather than slipping deeper into screens, texts, DMs, emails, sweeps, social media and everything else poor substitute for the real connection.

Pikmin Bloom is not extremely common, but when we walk we can plant flowers with others who can do the same and see them appear as avatars on our screen. A small thing, but a reminder that we have connected and are out of the house embellishing a digital representation of our world. I like to think this is an argument that technology can be good for walking! exercise! and that even ourselves online are interested in self-improvement.

I haven’t talked too much about the augmented reality attributes of Pikmin Blooms, but that’s largely because the technology here isn’t very advanced compared to Pokemon Go. Yes, it’s cute to take a photo. of Pikmin under my Christmas tree, but they look more like stickers implanted in my world rather than characters who actually interact with it. The digital real-world mapping that Niantic has tweaked is much more impressive, and that’s why I found this step counter so appealing.

At the end of each day, they were asked to rank it on a scale from scowl to smiley face. While mine is mostly frowning faces these days, my Pikmin are still excited at the sight of a lemon and eager to show me a photo they took in front of a Spring Street mural while grabbing an apple. green. Adding gamification techniques to a pedometer isn’t a novel idea in and of itself, but sometimes we need a reminder that our world is full of wonder rather than a notification to just get up.

Now I find myself stopping where my Pikmin left off and taking a closer look at the local building or monument where they chose to take a photo. This weekend after a trip to the farmer’s market, I also found myself taking a moment to admire the fruit I bought and envisioned its journey home. This game is terribly excited about apples, for example, so I suddenly found myself more in tune with their colorization patterns.

Ultimately, what I found with Pikmin Bloom is a reminder that right now I don’t want a game to show me a new world; I want a game to rekindle my love for mine.

PIKMIN FLOWER

Publisher: Niantic

Developers: Niantic, Nintendo

Platforms: iOS and Android smartphones

Price: Free to start (in-app purchases are available)

More information: pikminbloom.com