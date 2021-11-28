Farah Khan and Karan Johar will they choreograph the rumored couple’s Sangeet Night?





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big Indian wedding is just a few days away! Their wedding was the talk of the town B and fans can’t help but go gaga over the news of their big day ahead! Every little detail of their marriage has been reported the moment it was discovered. Well, the reports that are currently doing the rounds claim some thrilling facts and it reminds of the two most famous directors in Bollywood, Farah Khan and Karan Johar! Read on to find out what exciting deet is! Well, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is really exciting, but what’s more exciting to hear is who all of the Bollywood industry will be attending on their big day! From Varun Dhawan to Shah Rukh Khan, attending their wedding has just grabbed the headlines. However, the latest report now says director Farah Khan and Karan Johar are all set to set the couple’s Sangeet party on fire through their choreography! So, according to ET times, the latest reports claim that Farah Khan will choreograph on Katrina Kaif’s side, while Karan Johar will choreograph on Vicky Kaushal’s side for the Sangeet party, which will take place on December 7th! If this information is true, then Vicky and Katrina’s Sangeet Night will be a dream night! Amidst all of these reports, just days ago, Vicky’s sister Dr Upasana Vohra, during her conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, claimed that all of this news of her marriage to Katrina was a hoax and the media. . She said: The news of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is just a media rumor. This is all rumor. If it’s really a wedding, they’ll announce it. Rumors are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days these rumors will spread. Recently I spoke to my brother (Vicky). He told me there was no such thing. Otherwise, I don’t want to talk too much about it. Well, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been pretty low key on the news of their wedding, and all we can do is wait for their confirmation! For more such updates, follow Koimoi! Must read: When Dharmendra flew to Madras and stopped Hema Malini from marrying Jeetendra in film style! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

