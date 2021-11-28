Salman Khan fans bathe his Antim poster with milk. The actor makes a sincere request

Salman Khan enjoys a fan following like no other. After the theatrical release of his film, Antim: The Final Truth, several were seen celebrating. The actor shared a video in which fans can be seen pouring milk on his poster. Salman urged his fans not to waste milk and asked them to feed the poor and needy instead.

SALMAN KHAN ASKS FANS NOT TO WASTE MILK

Salman Khan’s latest film, Antim: The Final Truth, released on November 26. While the actor seems happy with the theatrical release of his film, he expressed his disappointment with a few fans, who bathed his Antim poster with milk.

Taking on Instagram, he shared the video and wrote, Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (A lot of people can’t afford water and you are wasting milk. If you want to donate milk, I ask my fans to give it to poor children who cannot drink milk.) (sic).

Before that, Salman Khan shared another video, in which his fans were seen popping crackers inside a movie theater. The actor asked them to refrain from doing such activities, as it could endanger many lives.

Ask all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as this could turn out to be a huge fire hazard thus endangering your life and the lives of others. Ma asks movie theater owners not to allow firecrackers inside the theater and security should prevent them from doing so at the point of entry. Enjoy the movie by all means, but please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you (sic), wrote Salman Khan.

Antim is an adaptation of the crime drama Zee5 Marathi Mulshi Pattern. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan.

