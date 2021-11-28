WWE star Roman Reigns planning to go to Hollywood?

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s most dominant forces since his return in 2020. He won the WWE Universal Championship, and no one has been able to take it away from him yet – despite many efforts. Reigns did the best job of his career in the ring and at the microphone, having truly found himself in the character of Tribal Chief.

However, during a recent episode of Smackdown Live, he stated the following. I am your tribal leader and I am the greatest of all time. And when my days are over here, which might be sooner rather than later, the whole world will recognize me.

While these comments on their own don’t represent much more than Reigns, they are compounded by comments outside the ring. Much like his cousin Dwayne Johnson and former WWE Champion John Cena, Reigns might be looking to go to Hollywood. .

Roman Reigns wants to move to Hollywood

Hed infer just as much about The Michael Kay Show ahead of Survivor Series – as this quote shows.

Good must see. I think there is going to be movement here very soon. There are always these speculations, these contract talks. All this push is my business. People who can dive deep enough I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to determine the time frame but this is something I really want to try, I want to gain more experience and I want to use these tools than I have learned. WWE did it just for me. They have given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities before me. I just had to catch them, I just had to catch that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have learned so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day we all know how it works. It’s a young man’s game. You can’t fall all your life. You need to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, and evolved content for your fan base and supporters. I think I have the capacity to do it. Ultimately, it’s about getting into this game, being thrown into this fire, and seeing how you get out of it. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what’s happening in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.

What will WWE do without Roman Reigns?

As for Roman Reigns’ contract, he signed an extension in August 2019. Assuming it was a normal three-year contract, he will be with WWE until August 2022. Although his Starting out might not be in the cards, his current contract could be the last time he’s with WWE full-time. Reigns is 36 and still in his physical prime – and is WWE’s biggest star.

If he leaves outright, WWE could be in trouble. They already lack stars. Then factor in recent releases alongside names like Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson leaving? The WWE roster really leans on all of its remaining big names, and Reigns is one of their biggest alongside Becky Lynch.

Could you see a future for Roman Reigns in acting? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

SIGN UP NOW: Get TheOvertimers hottest stories, breaking news and special features in your email, CLICK HERE!

Remember to stay up to date with the latest news on TheOvertimer. Don’t forget to visit Juicer Screen for great videos, news and gameplay!