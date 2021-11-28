Entertainment
Jared Leto is hilarious in House of Gucci, but what about those teenage allegations?
As one of Hollywood’s loudest supporters of the Method game, Jared Leto has long been one of those performers who love to disappear into a role. In Gucci House, he finally succeeds for better or for worse.
For most of his career, Letos’ change of form has been more noticeable than the Chameleon. But Ridley Scotts ‘fashion epic uses the actors’ zeal for exaggerated transformative performances to its advantage. Somewhere between the prosthetic nose, it’s me! accent, and hideous corduroy jackets, Leto becomes unrecognizable. The trick only gets more fun when you realize that this floundering, narcissistic Fashion Wario is actually a Letoan actor defined, more and more, by his relentless ego.
The Oscar conversation is far from settled, but Gucci House could win sophomore prizes for Leto and Lady Gaga. As exciting as it may be to consider Gaga adding another gold statuette to the shelf, however, the Letos price challenge is more complicated. What to think of this performance and the boost it could give to Letos’ image, given the disturbing rumors that have hung over him for years?
Lady Gaga tears herself apart Gucci House as the ruthlessly ambitious Patrizia Reggiani, who marries Gucci’s grandson, Maurizio (Adam Driver), and quickly graces herself and prepares her way to become Lady Gucci. Notre-Dame Stefanis’ performance is as engaged and unbalanced as her Italian accent, which is an absolute tour de force for anyone who still remembers how to have fun in the movies in 2021. Leto plays Paolo in the role of Patrizias, an inefficient man-child, the perfect foilan with the madness of grandeur.
If Patrizia and Paolo have one thing in common, it’s that despite their best efforts, neither of them can achieve the recognition they dream of. Patrizia spends the movie staring daggers into anyone who insists that because she got married in the family, she’s not a real Gucci. Paolo, meanwhile, may be a Gucci by blood, but his father denigrates him to anyone who will listen to him both behind his back and directly in front of him. (Wow !)
Paolo dreams of carrying on the family legacy as a fashion designer, but his sketches are so tragic that even his uncle insults them while he is out of breath. Eventually, Patrizia realizes that she and Maurizio can use Paolos’ ego against him, a power play that (eventually, after a few more betrayals) catalyzes Gucci Houseis inevitably a horrible ending.
From tousled hair to strongly accentuated moans, Paolo feels despair. Dressed in contrasting patterns and various shades of purple, he rhapsodizes his clownish fashions with absurd poetics. At one point, he describes a design as a memory wrapped in a line of lycraa delivered with enough tragicomic conviction to draw laughter out loud from a groggy review screening at 10 a.m.
Letos’ film career has been a parade of transformations, both on and off camera. There was her extreme weight loss for Requiem for a dream and Dallas Buyers Club (for which he also shaved his body and eyebrows, and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), and his weight gain for Chapter 29. The preparations for his Method have historically made the rounds of the press, whether living in the streets for Requiem or have a dead pig delivered to his Suicide Squad casting mates. The actor also reportedly sent used condoms to co-stars while filming the 2016 film, a claim he denied.
At one point, however, the Joker anecdotes started to seem somewhat creepy, especially given the past allegations that have been made about Leto. (Letos’ representative declined to comment; a lawyer representing Leto sent a legal threat to The Daily Beast, but did not deny the specific allegations.)
In 2005, the New York Post reported that Leto was chasing teenage models. He approached all the girls and invited them to his shows, a source told the newspaper. It’s a serial text. He’s constantly texting these 16 and 17 year old girls. It is really scary.
In one particularly odd episode, actor Dylan Sprouse called Leto online in 2018. Yo @JaredLeto, he tweeted, now that you’ve slipped into the dms of all female models between the ages of 18 and 25, what do you think your success rate is?
guardians of the galaxy director James Gunn, who would later direct the second, Leto-less Suicide Squad movie, responded to Sprouses post: He starts at 18 on the Internet?
Letos’ emo group 30 Seconds to Mars also reportedly organized a competition in which five winners would sleep in Letos’ bed. The actor-slash-frontman said once Entertainment tonight that he found fans asleep in his bed. He apparently got so angry with Elijah Wood for calling his group fucking horrible in an interview that he then started an in-person brawl about it.
And then there was this weird festival cult in Croatia on the island of Mars.
As the start of your career changes My so called life and Requiem for a dream have earned Leto long-standing goodwill as a teenage idol and serious actor, the glow may fade. Schadenfreude was suspended in the air when reports emerged of Joaquin phoenix Joker the cast had enraged Leto (another allegation denied), and in 2017, a rant about the actor from BoJack Cavalier creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has gone viral. At least for now, it looks like the Morbius and Gucci House the press tours went well. But the rewards trail is long, and as we all know, the internet never forgets, even though rewards voters often do.
