Bollywood celebrity Mouni Roy is latest recipient to receive UAE Golden Visa





Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is the latest Indian celebrity to be awarded the UAE Golden Visa. Mouni Roy, known for having starred in films such as “Gold” and “London Confidential” received the Visa in the presence of Anil Dahanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels. Mouni Roy can’t wait to shoot some of his next films in Dubai The actress said calling Dubai her second home would be an understatement since she spent more time there. She expressed her gratitude by further sharing that she is deeply honored to receive the Golden Visa. She thanked the authorities for having deemed her worthy of receiving this privilege. For Roy, Dubai is a great place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and she is sure that some of her next films will be shot in the United Arab Emirates. Powered by Roy has been a frequent visitor to Dubai. And, even in the past, she had been spotted in popular places such as Burj Al Arab, Love Lake, and Dubai Safari Park. Other celebrities who have been granted the UAE 10-year visa include designer Giorgio Amani, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan. Additionally, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his children Arjun and Anshula Kapoor alongside Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Also Read: Sridevi’s Daughters Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Receive Gold Visa From United Arab Emirates Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to post an image of the same while thanking the government for the honor. Dhawan shared that the UAE is a great destination for filming; because, there have already shot several films. He further added a gesture of gratitude by thanking the UAE government for this honor. Even Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor, a famous Bollywood actor and Khushi Kapoor were also there to receive their 10-year visas. While Boney mentioned that his two older children, Arjun Kapoor – a successful Bollywood actor and Anshula Kapoor have also obtained their visas. He even tweeted his gesture of gratitude to the government of Dubai, mentioning how grateful he was for granting the Golden Visa to his four children. Also Read: Varun Dhawan Got United Arab Emirates Golden Visa And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

