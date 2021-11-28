Entertainment
Want to know the release dates for upcoming Bollywood movies, check here
New Delhi: Are you passionate about cinema? And you want to keep up to date with major new movies scheduled and release dates. Don’t worry, we’ve stacked the dates in this article, so you can find movie release dates, mark your calendars, and book movie tickets online in advance.
Business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the schedule and wrote: “#Xclusiv UPDATE #HINDI movie release date schedule: 2021 – 2022 – 2023 Note: updated on 28 November 2021 ROOM EXITS ONLY. “
<>
#Xclusiv UPDATE Calendar of release dates for #HINDI films: 2021 – 2022 – 2023 Note: updated November 28, 2021 THREE RELEASES ONLY. pic.twitter.com/h7mHkBRDPN
taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2021
Films to be released in 2021
December 3 – Tadap
December 10 – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
December 10-Velle
December 10 – Code name Abdul
December 17 – Pushpa
December 24- 83 The Movie
December 31 – Jersey
Films to be released in 2022
January 7 – RRR
January 14 – Radhe Shyam
January 21 – Prithviraj
January 26 – Attack
January 26 – The Kashmir Files
February 4 – Badhaai Do
February 4 – Before I die
February 11 – Major
February 18 – Gangubai Kathiawadi
February 25 – Jayesh Bhai Jordaar
March 04- Bachchan Pandey
March 18 – Shamshera
March 25 – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
March 31 – Anek
April 1 – Rocket
April 8 – Dhaakad
April 14 – Laal Singh Chaddha
April 14- KGF 2
April 29 – May 1
April 29 – Heropanti2
May 6 – RocketGang
May 13 – Aankh Micholi
May 13 – MissionMajnu
May 20 – Hit
June 3-Maidaan
June 10 – Govinda Naam Mera
June 17 – DoctorG
June 17 – No means no
June 24 – Jug Jugg Jeeyo
July 8 – The return of Ek Villain
July 15 – Cirkus
July 15 – PhoneBhoot
July 29 – Thank God
August 11 – Adipurush
August 11 – Raksha Bandhan
September 30 – VikramVedha
October 7 – Mr. and Mrs. Mahi
Diwali: RamSetu
November 4 – Shehzada
November 11 – Yodha
November 25 – Bhediya
Dec 23 – Ganapath
