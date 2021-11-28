Canaan’s reenactor seeks to preserve history; keep the legacy of much of Hollywood alive

CANAAN It’s really not a question of the title.

I like to call myself a historical actor, but my manager named me The Great Historical Interpreter, actor Kevin Titus said.

But whatever title he gets or gives, Titus has said he loves what he does by portraying himself as famous people from the past in full costume and character, and traveling across the country to share their story. .

And Titus, a longtime resident of Canaan, is always on the lookout for his next role, in person or on the radio. At WSBS, he is the host of The Man of Steel, named after his appearances as actor George Reeves as Superman, and on Facebook with TOWK Radio, his own show.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

I dress for those too, said Titus, referring to the WSBS show.

I dress like a greaser, play 50’s-60’s doo wop music and talk about that time. People seem to really like this, he said.

It is also listed on IMDB, a constantly updated site, and has appeared in documentaries, historical dramas like Turn, and gangster films like Bonnie and Clyde: The Real Story. Most recently, he played the role of a boring fan in Being Robin, an upcoming Robin Williams movie.

Tomb of Phyllis Havers

Titus has also written a number of books, many of which are about the characters he portrays, and if he meets someone with an interesting story in the story, he will add it to his repertoire, he said. .

More recently this person was Phyllis Haver, a silent movie star who is buried in Canaan. One of his notable films was Chicago in 1929, as Roxie Hart.

On November 19, Titus, dressed in a vintage director’s costume with his own monogrammed chair, held a Haver tribute ceremony at Grassy Hill Cemetery, also known as the Hunts Family Cemetery.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

My grandmother knew Phyllis, says Titus. She lived just down the road from the cemetery. Phyllis Haver has died at the age of 61. In his original death records, according to Titus, his ashes were scattered in the Hudson River.

But I didn’t believe it, because there were people in Canaan who said she was buried here with her mother, he said.

So I started to focus on his story, his films, his family. And she’s buried here … I tripped over her gravestone when I finally found her. It took me two years, but I found his grave. It was a big find. This is a big deal.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

Since the tribute ceremony on November 19, her phone has been ringing more than usual, with requests for interviews and more information about Haver.

The things I’ve done in Hollywood are the funniest because you never know what you’re going to find or what’s going to happen, Titus said.

Sometimes I go to an area or a city that I love, and I wonder, who is famous in that city? If I find someone, I could search for him and see where he is buried … I’m trying to find out more about him, he said. In the case of Phyllis Havers, her obituary was wrong and she deserved to be found and remembered.

It’s keeping the legacy of the good part of Hollywood alive, he said.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

Favorite people

Along with Superman, Titus played the role of abolitionist John Brown, an 18th-century whaler, a WWII army officer, and a War of Independence soldier. Hes portrayed Gustav Whitehead, an airplane bulder, and President Warren G. Harding.

One of his favorite characters, and one of the most demanding, is Benedict Arnold, a longtime resident of Connecticut and traitor of the War of Independence.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

I’m one of those guys who will play this role, because a lot of people just won’t, Titus said.

He’s not a bad guy, he’s a human being. So every year, this year on December 5th, I play Benedict Arnold at the Leffingwell House Museum in Norwich, the city where he was born and raised, he said.

He thinks that like any historical figure, Benedict Arnold deserves to be remembered.

For so long no one wanted to talk about him, but he’s part of our history, he said.

Around 2015, I started working on installing the Benedict Arnold Trail near his house and grave, he said. I represent him every year at the estate, and it’s one of my favorite events. The museum has just dedicated a brick to me on the catwalk: Kevin Titus, alias Benedict Arnold. I thought it was pretty good.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

Another exciting character he enjoys is Gustav Whitehead, Titus said. The Connecticut resident claims he was the first to fly a plane. In August, I was able to fly in a 1902 Condor, like the one built by Whitehead, Titus said.

We were at the new Connecticut Air and Space Museum, and I brought my 1902 motorcycle, says Titus. It was a great day.

This year, he also traveled to New Jersey to play as President Harding on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice ending the First World War.

I played a special role in signing the armistice, he said. It was packed, over 1,000 people, and it was the biggest events I have ever hosted, at (General John) Frelinghuysen House.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

The event recognized the Knox-Porter Resolution, a joint resolution of Congress and signed by Harding, thus officially ending the United States’ involvement in WWI. The original documents were signed on the estate of Joseph Frelinghuysen, Sr., a famous New Jersey family.

There were senators and congressmen from all over the country, Titus said. A senator asked to be photographed with me, and the next thing you know, everyone wanted to do it. I guess I really looked like President Harding … because I stayed in character the entire time I was there. I always do that; I stay in character until I leave.

Titus lives in Canaan with his wife Deanna, daughter Kimberly and son Austin. He also has three stepchildren, Gina, Selina and Reuben. His wife, he said, plans to open a museum to display his vast collection of costumes, memorabilia and artifacts he has collected over the years.

He was also involved for a time in Civil War and War of Independence pageant groups, where he gained more interest and costumes to play these characters.

Kevin Titus / Photo contribution

He said he will keep doing his job as long as he can have a good time doing it.

I’m doing it for fun, that’s the key, said Titus. It’s also to keep history alive and to help people feel good about where they live and who they are. It’s a way to help people take pride in their history and keep their legacy alive.