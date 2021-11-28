Entertainment
Who is the King of Bollywood? Akshay Kumar with 4 super hits, 3 hits in 2018-21
The show is back in Bollywood. The camera is on again and so is the flashlight. Dominant action all the way after a long curtain pulled down by the world’s “bad guy”-Covid-19.
Post remain like the forbidden land, cinemas and Bollywood in general, which are at the end of their rope, ardently yearn for a “Sultan” to rake the moolah. And, in the Bollywood cinemascope thriller, Akshay Kumar was crowned the B-Town Badshah.
The Sooryavanshi loves the sun, despite being 3 weeks old. Neither boy Johny (Satyamev Jayate 2) nor Sultan Khan (Antim – The Final Truth) gave baby Akki (Akshay Kumar) a run for money.
Box office show
At the box office, when John Abraham played Satyamev Jayate 2, he grossed around Rs 3.6 crore on day 1 (November 25) and around Rs 2cr on November 26.
Akki collections with Sooryavanshi on November 25 were Rs 1.18 cr (21st day after release on November 5). The collections amounted to Rs 0.71 cr on November 26 and on the first day of the weekend they brought in Rs 1.43 cr.
Between November 26 and 27, Sultan Khan’s 50-minute film Antim-The Final Truth hit screens. Salman Khan Antim star collected 5 crore rupees on release day (November 26).
Khiladi screens in Odisha
Akshay with Sooryavanshi paid off Rs 2.35 crore from Odisha at the end of week 3. The national film collection was Rs 187 crore. The super star’s Mission Mangal had brought in Rs 3.13 cr in the state.
Toilet – Akki’s 2017 film Ek Prem Katha, which was the 29th highest grossing in Hindi cinema, earned Odisha Rs 1.17 cr.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Sultan Salman Khan, who was the second biggest wholesaler in Bollywood, had cleaned collections to the tune of Rs 3.75 cr in Odisha.
In fact, the star of Prabhas Baahubali-2, who was the biggest national producer of Indian cinema, also did good business in Odisha. The film had mopped up collections of Rs 7.74 cr.
“Akki” Sultan?
When the fate of politicians is decided by the ballot box and popular power, the fate of film actors is tied to the box office. Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was a smash hit at the box office.
Akki, 54, has been delivering a string of hits since 2019. From Kesari to Sooryavanshi, Twinkle Khanna’s husband has delivered 3 super hits and two hits.
Between 2018 and 21, B-Town’s ace ‘Mohra’ starred in no less than 9 films. 4 of which were super hits, 2 were average and the rest were hits.
On the contrary, King Khan (SRK) hadn’t screened a movie since 2018. The superstar has only given one hit since 2015.
Bollywood’s Tiger Khan has not had a huge hit since 2018. The Dabangg star had appeared in 5 films between 2018-21.
The ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ Khan hasn’t starred in any movie since 2019. In the Bollywood Dangal, Aamir Khan had a blockbuster in 2016. Post Dangal, Khan starred in only 2 movies – where the box office verdict was 50:50. While Secret Superstar was a hit, Thugs Of Hindostan was a flop.
Among the titans, Akki’s star shines on the Garland City skyline. The box office verdict crowns Akshay Kumar, the Sultan of Bollywood.
“Antim” will he say Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai?
Salman’s star film ‘Antim’ is a low budget film. The budget is only Rs 12 crore. According to trade experts, if ‘Antim’ finally manages to hit the magic number of Rs 45-50 crore, then it will be declared successful.
In contrast, Akki Kumar’s Sooryavanshi budget is a whopping Rs 165cr. Since it brought in Rs 187 crore, the box office verdict has been a super hit. But will the Sooryavanshi of Khiladi touch the bar of Rs 200 cr? The verdict will be delivered within the next 3-4 days. The Khatron Ke Khiladi has so far only two films in 200 cr Club.
