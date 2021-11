Nickerbokker’s Pizza brings a unique taste to Evergreen

Evergreens Nick Erickson is living his dream of making great pizza. Located next to his home at 507 Solberg Drive, Nickerbokkers Pizza has been giving Erickson the chance to share his pizzas with his customers since Labor Day weekend. So far, it has mostly been locals, Erickson said. We had a few folks from Whitefish and quite a few orders went to Columbia Falls. Erickson’s passion for pizza began in 2009 when, while working in construction in the Valley, he craved a good pizza. After doing some research on how to build his own pizza, he discovered he had a new hobby. After that, Erickson began his search for pizza perfection. I made pizza for groups and birthdays and even a hospital once while my dad was sick, Erickson said. I’ve made pizzas in Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, so far. Erickson was recovering from back surgery last summer when he received the phone call that made Nickerbokkers possible. A man was trying to get rid of a brick pizza oven and was curious if Erickson wanted it. I was like, oh yeah, you bet so, Erickson said. After getting his hands on the plans for the kilns, Erickson learned how to dismantle the bulky machine and, with the help of a friend with a crane, moved it onto a concrete slab he had poured next to it. her home and quickly built the building around her. . With the pieces in place, Erickson set to work on a business name and menu. The name Nickerbokkers comes from the nickname given to Erickson by his parents when he was growing up, Nickerbokker Number Niner. The penchant for unique names extends to the Ericksons menu, which includes dishes such as the Sucker Punch (red sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, pepperoncini, sliced ​​Italian sausage, purple onion and green pepper), the Little Whiner ( white sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy sausage, spinach, olive oil and fresh base) and Naked Chicken (white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, pepperoncini and spinach). With the order available online at www.nickerbokkers.com, Door Dash or by calling 406-253-9677, Erickson says he hopes word of his new pizza business will spread. What makes a good pizza? It is certainly the quality of the ingredients. You can’t just take rotten ingredients, pile them on a crust, and expect it to be good. I think we’ve all been to places that serve food like that, Erickson said. I pride myself on making quality pizza using only the freshest local ingredients. Journalist Jeremy Weber can be reached at 406-758-4446 or [email protected]

