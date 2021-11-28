Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to dazzle Riyadh season on December 10





Saudi Gazette report RIYADH Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and other international artists will take part in the Riyad Season Festival on December 10, with the Saudi capital being the starting point for his DA-BANGG Reloaded world tour. The head of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, confirmed this on his Twitter account, saying tickets for the show would be available soon. Al-Sheik shared a poster of Salman Khan with the date of his visit. Salman Khan also retweeted Al-Sheikh’s tweet and wrote that Dominatrix! I can’t wait to see you all in Riyadh season on December 10th. Khans’ tweet has been retweeted over 2,000 times and hundreds of Twitter users have also commented on it. Following the reaction of users on Twitter, it appears that after the announcement of Salman Khans’ participation, his fans are delighted to see the live performance of their mega Bollywood star. The DA-BANGG Reloaded World Tour features several other Bollywood stars and they will likely include celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Grover, Saaie Manjrekar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Musician and actor Guru Randhawa will also perform across the Middle East on this tour. All the celebrities and many more will perform in front of a live audience in Riyadh. This international tour will be Khan’s second major project at the end of 2021. The tour is named after Dabangg (Fearless), a 2010 Bollywood action comedy starring Khan as the lead actor. Khan Antim’s latest film: The Final Truth hit screens across Saudi Arabia over the weekend. It is worth mentioning that Khan was the guest of The Evening with the Stars event, one of the many activities of the Sharqiah season held in March 2019. The event took place at Ithra, King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture , Dhahran where thousands of fans of Salman Khans collected. The audience was mainly made up of the region’s Indian community, as they chanted the names of international artists to the applause and cheers of fans in the center, which was packed. The hour-long event, hosted by journalist Raya Abi Rashed, drew a huge and enthusiastic audience. Enthusiastic fans continually called out Salman Khan’s name throughout the interview, in which he spoke about his three-decade film career and pointed out details about the acting and the films. He also engaged audiences with interesting stories about his character and his creative life. International rapper Pitbull had performed on Riyadh’s Season 2 opening day on October 20. As Saudi Arabia opened its doors to international travelers for the grand celebration of Saudi seasons in 2019, it has recovered from what was once a tourist. last frontier in a hotspot. There has been an official statement from Riyad Seasons 2021: Instead of traveling the world, the world is presented to you in one place. This year’s Riyadh season events will continue through March 2022 under the Imagine More slogan, with over 7,500 events in 14 areas in Riyadh. Since this is a global festival, many tourists from all over the world join in to have fun and explore the culture. Live performances and concerts add life to the event.

