Bryan Adams is symptomatic of COVID-19 | Entertainment





Bryan Adams has confirmed he is “symptomatic” of COVID-19 – but that he is “on the mend”. The ‘Heaven’ hitmaker, 62, went to hospital in Milan, Italy after getting a second positive coronavirus test result, and later revealed he had received an ‘anti- thrombosis ”as a precaution,“ until my test is negative ”. Next to a snap of a hospital staff member in a lab coat, he wrote on Instagram: “The second day in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors who treated me. Thanks to @pirelli who Incredibly supported me as this is the culmination of two years of working together. Our calendar is coming out next week! The vaccine that I am being given is anti-thrombosis, it is preventive until my test is negative. (sic) “ And in his last update on Saturday (11/27/21), the ‘So Happy It Hurts’ singer, who is back in his hotel room in isolation, said: “Day three in Milan, thank you all for your support during my Covid. I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now. Even though I’m stuck in my room here in Milan … “ Bryan – who was in Milan for a presentation of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he was enlisted to shoot – tested positive again just weeks after being forced to withdraw from his Rock and Roll induction appearance Hall of Fame by Tina Turner after another. positive result. Sharing photos on Instagram of himself at Milan Malpensa airport and in an ambulance, he wrote: “Here I am, just arrived in Milan, and I tested positive for the second time in one months for Covid. So let’s go to the hospital for me. Thank you for your support. “ The Canadian rock star and photographer has been tasked with taking pictures of famous faces, including Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Normani, Saweetie and St. Vincent, for the upcoming edition of the iconic calendar titled “On the Road.” And the hitmaker “Summer of ’69” will participate in an online virtual presentation of the calendar on November 29th.

