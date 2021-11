TME ALERT: Law firm Gross reminds shareholders of Tencent Music Entertainment Group of class action lawsuit and lead plaintiff deadline of December 27, 2021

New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2021) – Securities litigation law firm The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of the shareholders of Tencent musical entertainment group. Shareholders who have purchased TME shares during the stated reference period are encouraged to contact the company regarding a possible appointment of a lead applicant. Appointment as principal applicant is not necessary to participate in any recovery. CONTACT US HERE: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tencent-music-entertainment-group-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form/ This lawsuit is on behalf of the persons and entities who have purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music”) (NYSE: TME) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021. ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint filed, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold shares of Tencent Music while in possession of material non-public information, avoiding billions in losses. Specifically, the non-public information that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley possessed was that Archgos Capital Management would have to fully liquidate its position in Tencent Music based on pressure on margin calls. When the market learned the truth, many investors suffered damage. DEADLINE: December 27, 2021 Shareholders should soon register for this class action lawsuit. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tencent-music-entertainment-group-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form/ NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you have signed up as a shareholder who bought TME shares during the time period stated above, you will be signed up to portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the cycle. life of the case. The deadline to apply to be a lead applicant is December 27, 2021. There is no cost or obligation for you to participate in this matter. WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have been victims of deception, fraud and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The company seeks redress on behalf of investors who have suffered losses when false and / or misleading statements or the omission of important information by a company have caused the company’s stock to be artificially inflated. Lawyer advertising. Past results do not guarantee similar results. The story continues The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The company seeks redress on behalf of investors who have suffered losses when false and / or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company’s shares. Lawyer advertising. Past results do not guarantee similar results. CONTACT:

