Entertainment
Hollywood crews near strike could be a sign of things to come
The day before Los Angeles Art Department Coordinator Crystal Hopkins voted against her union’s new contract proposal, she resigned as president of Local 871.
Hopkins said she is resigning from the job she won in 2018 in part over concerns over the new deal negotiated by the International Alliance of Theater Workers.
I couldn’t carry publicly, or in good conscience, an agreement that I felt did not reflect the will of the members, Hopkins said in an interview.
The resignation was a blow to union leaders, who have long relied on the heads of its various locals representing costume designers, stagehands, props, make-up artists and other film set workers to rally to the contracts they negotiate.
Although the contract was narrowly ratified, a slight majority of IATSE members on the west coast rejected the proposed deal, reflecting deep discord in the ranks.
The tight vote portends a new era of union activism within the 128-year-old union and could pose an obvious challenge for the leadership of IATSE president Matthew Loeb, union members and labor experts said .
Loeb, who was first elected in 2008, was appointed by shop stewards for another four-year term in July after running unopposed. Loeb may in the future face opposition from younger and more militant members who have been impatient with deteriorating working conditions and IATSE’s long tradition of avoiding nationwide walkouts. . IATSE members in October overwhelmingly supported a strike authorization vote for the first time in its history.
I would be shocked if there weren’t a wave of activist-driven leadership changes in most locals, said Jason Brotman, associate editor and co-chair of Local 700’s young workers group, the Motion Picture Editors Guild. Members who started their careers following the Great Recession have very little tolerance for the status quo. AI is going to be a much more militant union in the future.
In a sign of change, five of the 13 West Coast locals within IATSE, which represent around 40,000 workers in the film industry, rejected the proposed contract. By comparison, 12 West Coast locals endorsed the previous contract.
I think that’s pretty shocking, said Steve Ross, professor of history at the University of Southern California who specializes in Hollywood unions. Grassroots workers feel they have not been listened to.
An IATSE spokesperson declined to comment.
For his part, Loeb has welcomed the contract, even calling it a Hollywood ending.
From start to finish, from preparation to ratification, it has been a democratic process to win the best contracts, Loeb said in a recent statement. The vigorous debate, high turnout and close elections indicate that we have an unprecedented opportunity to create a movement to educate members on our collective bargaining process and foster greater long-term participation in our union.
Planning your weekend?
Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter
Well, brainstorm ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home, or spending time outdoors.
Loeb cited a number of significant gains in the new contract, which covers 60,000 workers in the film and television industry across the country.
The contract provides for 54 hours of guaranteed rest after five-day weeks and 3 percent pay increases in line with other unions. Producers also agreed to increase pay for the lowest-paid trades and cover a $ 370 million shortfall in IATSE’s health and pension plans, which faced higher costs during the pandemic.
Everyone got a little something from that contract, said Hollywood makeup artist Geneva Nash-Morgan, who has been a union member for 33 years. This is one of the best contracts I have ever seen.
After a month of negotiations, many union members expected more. They argued the deal did not do enough to improve working conditions and reduce long hours on sets, a long-standing complaint. Teams could still work 14 hours a day, for example.
As IATSE leaders began negotiations with producers in May, workers’ moods changed this summer and fall as talks dragged on.
The conversation had changed and I’m not sure if she was given the space and deference she really deserved, Hopkins said. It was just all like an instant culture change.
October 21 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust in New Mexico further heightened concerns about unsafe working conditions.
Someone on the fence said, you know what? Enough is enough, said Brotman, who voted against the contract. There is now grassroots connection and communication between members of the industry and there is literally no way to stop it.
Local 80, which represents handles like Patrick Blake who hauls heavy equipment, had the largest non-vote margin among West Coast locals, with 70 percent of 2,616 votes rejecting the contract.
Blake wanted a guaranteed 12 hour turnaround time between shoots like the actors did. The contract provides for a minimum turnaround time of 10 hours.
It’s just enough to keep us going without ruffling too many feathers along the way, said Blake, a 26-year industry veteran. Were going to be at another dead end in a short time because this is just a pacifier.
– By Anousha Sakoui, Los Angeles Times
Sources
2/ https://www.tampabay.com/life-culture/arts/movies/2021/11/28/near-strike-by-hollywood-crews-could-be-a-sign-of-things-to-come/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]