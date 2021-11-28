Inside Yami Gautam’s birthday festivities. Sister Surilie wished her like that





Surilie Gautam posted this. (Image courtesy: s_u_r_i_l_i_e) Strong points Surilie Gautam posted a series of Instagram stories

“The most beautiful sister”, wrote Surilie Gautam

Yami Gautam turned 33 today New Delhi: Hey, it’s Yami Gautam’s birthday today. Well, we can’t keep our cool. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the stunning actress. She is 33 years old. And, to make this day one to remember, Yami Gautam’s sister, Surilie Gautam, posted a cute birthday note for the most beautiful sister on Instagram Stories. The message is accompanied by a birthday postcard from Yami Gautam. She’s sitting at a table with such a delicious birthday cake on it. To brighten up the celebrations, Yami Gautam wears a cap and a belt. Lovely, isn’t it? Yami Gautam is smiling from ear to ear here. The note read, Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister in the whole vast universe, Yami Gautam. It’s loaded with kissing face emojis. Screenshot of Surilie Gautam’s Instagram story We have another photo from the birthday party. He presents the duo of sisters, sharing a warm hug. Sibling goals? Screenshot of Surilie Gautam’s Instagram story Surilie Gautam is on the rise today. Take a look at this retro frame with the Gautam sisters. The image was clicked during Holi. Here, Surilie calls Yami Gautam her partner in everything. Screenshot of Surilie Gautam’s Instagram story And, we have another throwback pic straight from the Gautam family album. It has a filmic twist. Yami Gautam and Surilie Gautam are seated on a TV table with blinds. Can we call it their Wakhra swag moment? Well, Surilie thinks that this particular picture gives King Babou feels. She refers to the director of David Dhawan with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Screenshot of Surilie Gautam’s Instagram story Wait, Surilie Gautam hasn’t finished yet. There is more. And, we are not complaining at all. This wacky snapshot of Yami Gautam and Surilie is just plain adorable. Thank you Surilie for sharing it with us. Continue to shine my most beautiful sister, the world needs your light. Happy birthday, my star. May you fly high on the wings of success. I love you, Yami Gautam, read the side note. Once again, I wish Yami Gautam a very happy birthday.

