The one with Alaya Furniturewalla’s birthday blunders

She will then be seen in ‘Freddy’ New Delhi: Happy Birthday Alaya F! The actress, who is 24 today, celebrated her special day in style. Why do we say this? Because even her birthday party had a silly moment. Alaya revealed this in a special video she shared on Instagram in which she is seen standing in front of a double-decker cake dressed as a diva. And the blooper we’re talking about involves Alaya having to shield her eyes from the sparks of the large candle atop her cake, which has made it quite a task for her to do the traditional candle-blowing, cutting the cake routine. Sharing the hilarious video, Alaya F wrote: “I can’t even be 24 without a blooper… bring this year with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love and gratitude! Reacting to the video, director Punit Malhotra wrote: Happy Birthday Alaya F. Happy New Year Coming. Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali said: Happy birthday sweetheart. May you have an amazing day and year. Much love luck happiness joy laughter success good health and prosperity. Alaya F has one of the coolest Instagram timelines in Bollywood, which perfectly captures her vivid personality. She combines her glamorous photos with witty captions that are sure to put a smile on your face. Recently, sharing photos of her dancing gracefully, Alaya wrote: How I get away from people who irritate me. See the images here: She even shared a video of her dancing to the song, Ranjha from the movie Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Shershaah. In the caption of the clip, Alaya F said: I tried something totally new and out of my comfort zone with my favorite Dimple Kotecha which always pushes me to do my best! I love you! Watch Alaya F’s spirited performance here: And, before that, Alaya F also gave her fans a fun makeup routine that got her taking notes on Instafam. Sharing the clip, wrote Alaya F, I needed some motivation to get ready, so I turned it into a reel. Watch it here: Alaya F debuted with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she starred with actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu playing her parents. She will be seen in films such as turn around and Freddy. Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and famous classical dancer, the late Protima Bedi.

