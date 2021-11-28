Family, the wind under the wings of a woman: Raveena





She’s an actress who refuses to play by the rules in male-dominated Bollywood. To be the You cheez badi hai mast mast … daughter of the 90s to become a mother of two daughters at 21, then naani (grandmother) at 46, actor Raveena Tandon lives her life on her own terms. Back then, when her contemporaries were having fun kissing and making fun of celebrities, Raveena, at the height of her career, adopted two daughters. Her two daughters (Pooja and Chhaya) are now mothers. Raveena also has two children with her husband Anil Thadani. “Family should become the wind under a woman’s wings,” says Raveena, who made a grand entrance at the 52nd International Indian Film Festival (IIFI) in Goa. Not someone who will mince words, Raveena is grace and beauty embodied. When she speaks, everyone around her listens to her with great attention. Whether it’s his team members inside the movie studio or his fans outside. Ask her what inspired her to take on the role of Kasturi Dogra, a heartfelt cop, loving mother and loving wife in Netflix’s highly anticipated crime thriller series. Aranyak, and Raveena says, “Kasturi is a fierce, independent and brilliant cop. She tries to balance her professional and personal life. Through this character, I want to get the message across to our viewers that we see women in different forms. Whether they are women in uniform or women in business, they all try to balance their work and family life. I know that women in our society can rise even higher if her family becomes the wind under her wings.

Wearing an elegant black dress, the magnificent actor said: “My first film Patthar Ke Phool (1991) was with Sippy Films. My OTT debut with Aranyak (2021) is again with the Sippys. I anticipate that a repeat of the event will follow. For someone who was called an “arrogant star” by part of the media in the 90s, simply because she did not bow to the whims and fancy of some male co-stars. Some glitzy magazines and tabloids had even written uncharitable things about her, but Raveena ignored it all. She remained focused on her job and her two daughters. “My family has been my biggest support system,” she says. Raveena believes that due to OTT platforms and other creative mediums, women-centric films are now gaining in importance. ” Whether it be Highway or Padmavat, women are leading the way in films now, ”she adds. Long before it became fashionable for our celebrities to escape in private yachts and charters to Alibaug and Goa, Raveena would be seen concentrating her free time around her daughters on a beach, collecting seashells and words. soft. However, this time around, the charming lady is delighted with her adventure in the forest. Her Insta post says, “This Jungle Party was it all – thrilling, experiential, and a never-before-seen trailer launch event. Aranyak ne toh iss jungle pe kabza kar liya, agla shikaar aapka screen hai. Taiyaar hai aap?“Well, we saved the date Raveena. First day, first show! …

