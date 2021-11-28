It’s art, it’s messaging and it’s fun for Naples Art wall painting students

It’s never too late to make a hot pink, blue, or green mess of your hands and smear thick scribbles of paint on the paper.

It is never too late to walk around and wonder, through a room filled with paintings, to analyze what the artists say and how they say it in colors, in lines and in figures.

It’s never too late to be invited to share your thoughts on the world with him.

Students from the Immokalee Foundation paint a mural on Saturday at Naples Art in Naples. November 20, 2021. The students visited the Keith Haring exhibition at Naples Art, then painted a mural that will be on display at the gallery.

However, Naples Art thinks it’s better to have all of these opportunities sooner rather than later. So he brought 21 Immokalee Pathways to Success students, ages 11 to 21, to the center last weekend to visit Keith Haring’s exhibit, “Radiant Vision.” Next, the students created personal squares in a mural, offering their own perspectives on the world from their homes.

The morning event was a collaboration between the Immokalee Foundation and Naples Art, fueled by a $ 30,000 grant from the Community Foundation. This grant funds an initiative, The ArtEquity Project, with the aim of reducing social inequalities in education, employment and artistic experiences.

This is only the first of those visits, said Kit Baker, director of strategic initiatives. They contacted the Guadalupe Center in Immokalee and other schools for similar enrichment.

It’s a morning for mind blasts

This morning was already doing magic on the children. They wondered about their subject. They teased the others, “Aren’t you done yet?” Several watched in surprise as one of their own created an instant starry sky with paint splashes.

“Whoa, where did you learn that?” Shouted a classmate. For others, this wall square was a challenge to replicate the steady, confident lines that Haring was a master of.

While the students have all taken art classes in schools, there have been no opportunities for enrichment except for an art club in high school, according to Jonathan Martinez, who works with the Immokalee Foundation on his artistic education. Having brushes was a rare treat for some of the children.

“Just coming here was a blast of spirit,” Martinez said. “Some of them had never been to an art show before.”

Martinez also worked with the foundation to create his own student exhibit, and this had already inspired some students. A young boy whose work was selected for this brought his portfolio of awesome adult cartoons from Naples Art for review.

These students weren’t going home without a few spots of paint on their teal or cranberry Pathways t-shirts. But on this particular Saturday morning, it was just a sign of art.

They learn art and other lessons

When the sky began to fog, a number of young hands lifted the mural from the patio and carefully directed it towards a table protected by an overhang. Bottles of paint and brushes were moving too, and the progress continued as if it had been there from the start.

The finished product will dry in Naples Art and will be stretched on a frame and finally moved to a house in the offices of the Immokalee Foundation.

“I think it’s great,” said Elvis Velasquez-Morales, an FGCU student and four-year program member who had come even though his own study is music production. “It’s great to come and see art that people said was just graffiti, but what he was doing was really unique.”

The students were absorbing other lessons as well, said Frank Verpoorten, executive director of the center.

“They were really avid listeners,” he said. “They really understood how this artist promoted kindness, tolerance and humanity and that his works communicated ideas so effectively that they were easy to use for social justice, health awareness and advocacy for the arts at home. young people.”

He finds it particularly fitting that this group study Haring’s work, as he was a strong supporter of youth art, painting murals with students across the country.

America Tellez, 21, is one of the post-secondary students who stayed with the Pathways to Success program. She and Velasquez-Morales serve as mentors to some of the younger students. But Tellez was there mostly because she loves art.

“I’ve always drawn,” she says. “When I moved to the United States, I didn’t speak the language. Art was the only way for me to communicate.”

It’s not her major at the University of South Florida, where she is a student, “But art is something I’m always going to do,” she said. She is studying psychology, which she hopes will strengthen a career in art therapy.

Tellez was doing some of his own art therapy. She grew up without the experience of finger painting and had just undergone a technicolor baptism.

“I’ve never done this before!” she exclaimed, laughing. “I truly appreciate it.”

“Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” is at Naples Art until February 6. naplesart.org or 239-262-6517

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers the arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News / naplesnews.com. Contact her at 239-213-6091.

