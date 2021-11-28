Entertainment
Salma Hayek dedicates her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to her followers
Salma hayek this Friday unveiled his star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Angels and he dedicated this honor to the disciples who, over the decades, gave him valueTo follow his dreams and succeed in American cinema.
The Mexican, one of Hollywood’s most important Latin figures, was accompanied at the event by actor Adam Sandler, with whom she worked in the comedies Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013) ; filmmaker Chlo zhao, with whom he collaborated on the recent Marvel movie Eternals“(2021); and the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, who is a close friend of the actress.
The Hayek star is located near the Chinese Theater, Hollywood Boulevard’s iconic cinema, and many Hispanic fans of the actress attended the ceremony.
Wearing an elegant black dress with a wide skirt, a high neckline and a silver trim on the top, Hayek said it was a day of immense joy for her but also of “healing” for a “terrifying” episode of his past.
The actress explained that, about two years after arriving in the United States, she was assaulted along with a couple of friends on Hollywood Boulevard when a man attacked them with a knife.
They fled as best they could and no one helped them until two people managed to reduce the attacker.
Why am I telling you this story? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard, that’s what I remember. And the truth is that that night, when I got home, I was like, “What am I doing here? No one wants me to be here. They almost killed me today, ”he said.
I remember one time when I went to the movies and someone hit me on the back of my chair and said, “Mexican, don’t sit in front of me”. Return to your country. ‘I remember once again standing in line in a cafeteria and someone grabbed my arm, pulled me out of line and said,’ I’m not going to line up behind a Mexican, ‘he said.
Hayek also indicated that the studios believed he would never have a place in the United States and therefore suggested that he return to Mexico to do soap operas.
“But I stayed here,” he said.
I want to tell everyone here, my dear fans, that it was you who gave me the courage to stay here. Even though they didn’t know me in Hollywood studios, all Latinos in America knew who I was, they understood that I had come with dreams like them. These fans have been with me for 37 years. In difficult times, they gave me courage, he said.
On the other hand, the actress pointed out that everyone is made of “stardust”.
So when you all see my star here, I want you to know that since you are all in my heart, some of our stardust is here on this site. You are also part of this star, he concluded.
Tributes to Salma Hayek from friends
The candidate for Oscar for best actress for Frida“(2002) and that next week he will premiere the film” House of Gucci “, by Ridley Scott, received praise from his friends today at the ceremony.
Yes indeed, Adam sandler assured that Hayek She is “one of the best actresses of our generation” and especially praised the friendship that united them since they worked together.
In a somewhat strange speech and with a sometimes quirky sense of humor, Sandler He apologized for not being as elegant as Hayek as he attended the event in a very informal style.
The actor got more serious to close his speech and said Hayek is “an amazing person and down to earth.”
For its part, Chlo zhao compared Hayek to his character in “Eternals” Ajak, who is “a leader, a mother and a healer”.
Salma is a person of incredible talent, depth and compassion. She is a woman brave enough to open her own path, defended the double Oscar winner for Nomadland (2020).
Finally, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti praised the Mexican in Spanish.
Salma is an angel from the city of Los Angeles. “It’s a representation of our dreams, our stories and our hope,” he said.
David Villafranca
