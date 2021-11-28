China could see more than 6.30 lakh of Covid cases per day, study warns

The estimates revealed the real possibility of a colossal epidemic that would almost certainly place an unbearable burden on the medical system, ”the report said.

The country reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 20 imported, as the country appears to have contained a recent spike in infections in Beijing and other cities.

According to a report by mathematicians at Peking University, China could face more than 630,000 coronavirus infections a day if it abandons its zero-tolerance approach and follows other countries in lifting travel bans.

China, where the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan in late 2019 before it turned into a pandemic, has so far reported 98,631 cases and 4,636 deaths, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

This included 785 patients still receiving treatment.

Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan warned on Saturday that the new, more contagious variant of the Omicron coronavirus, reported in South Africa causing global alarm, could pose more challenges to pandemic prevention and control work, such as said the World Health Organization (WHO). it carries a large number of mutations.

He said about 76.8% of the Chinese population have been vaccinated, which is a good basis for the country to reach the 80% vaccination target to boost herd immunity by the end of the year. the year.

One of China’s leading vaccine producers, Sinovac Biotech, told state agency Global Times that the company pays close attention to Omicron and has used a global network of partners to collect and obtain information and samples specific to the mutant virus.

As the outbreak turned into a pandemic, China shut itself down mainly with flight bans to most countries, including India, and did not allow thousands of foreign students, including 23,000 Indians, to study in Chinese universities despite scathing criticism.

Previously, China had no choice but to aim for zero infections because the coronavirus was reproducing rapidly and the global death rate of around 2% was unacceptable, Zhong told state broadcaster CGTN-TV.

In a report published in China CDC Weekly by the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the four mathematicians at Peking University argued that China was not ready and could not afford to lift the measures. entry-exit quarantine without more effective vaccinations or specific treatment.

Currently, people arriving from abroad must undergo a 21-day quarantine in designated hotels.

Using August data from the United States, Britain, Israel, Spain and France, mathematicians examined the potential results if China adopts similar pandemic response strategies. to those used in the selected countries.

By August, most of those countries had had higher vaccination rates than China, where 54% of the eligible population had been vaccinated.

These countries also had a higher rate of natural immunity, despite lower population densities than China.

Researchers estimated that China would have more than 637,155 confirmed cases per day if it followed the same pandemic strategy path as the United States, which had an average of 150,098 cases per day by the end of August.

The report says China would have had 275,793 cases if it had taken the same approach as Britain and 454,198 cases if it had followed France.

Our results clearly warn against the fact that, for the moment, we are not ready to adopt strategies of openness and to rely only on the hypothesis of a collective immunity induced by the vaccination advocated by some countries. Westerners, ”said Hong Kong-based South China Morning. Post cited the report.

However, the study recognized that the estimates were based on basic arithmetic calculations and that more sophisticated dynamic models were needed to study the course of the pandemic if travel restrictions were lifted.

Researchers said China would need a range of preparations in place, including more effective vaccination coverage and specific treatment, different levels of non-pharmaceutical interventions and more hospital beds before it can safely pass. to openness strategies.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

