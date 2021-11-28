Sushmita Sen looks like a force to be reckoned with in Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen is back, sharpening her claws and fighting for her family in Aarya 2. After winning an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series and winning Best Actor at the very first Filmfare OTT Awards, the second season of the show is ready to take the OTT platform by storm.

The first Indian beauty to win the prestigious Miss Universe title in 1994, Sushmita Sen went from magazine covers to the big screen with effortless ease. His infectious intelligence, wit and enthusiasm have won over countless fans over the 2 decades of his professional career.

Such was his unwavering fandom that after a ten-year hiatus, Sushmita’s fiery portrayal in Ram Madhvani’s Aarya was among the most beloved, not only at home, but around the world. There’s no denying that Sen completely owns every room she walks into and that is her conundrum even on screen. She made her performance in Aarya as mother, daughter, wife and most important of all – a determined woman who breaks the chains of societal norms, looks like a cake and yet so ambitious.

Her titular role in the series has also proven that the lady can carry the enormous responsibility of storytelling on her delicate shoulders, all with her signature panache.

With the second season generating massive anticipation, it’s safe to say fans can’t wait to see all that Sushmita Sen version 2.0 has to offer. Her resurgence with Aarya has only proven that there is nothing she can do.