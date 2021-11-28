Afghanistan: What New Taliban Media Rules Mean for Actresses | Asia | An in-depth look at current events on the continent | DW

Afghan Taliban leaders unveiled a new round of restrictions on Afghan media earlier this week, banning TV stations from broadcasting dramas and soap operas featuring female actresses.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which replaced the Ministry of Women’s Affairs after the Islamic fundamentalist group seized power in the country in August, also told broadcasters not to show films. or programs “against Islamic or Afghan values”.

The showing of films that promote foreign cultures or traditions in Afghan society, or that cause immorality, should also be banned, according to the directive.

Women television journalists, however, are allowed to report if they wear the Islamic hijab.

The Taliban’s interpretation of the hijab, which can range from a hair cover to a veil or full body cover, is unclear, and the majority of Afghan women already wear a headscarf.

Movies and TV shows promote Taliban propaganda

The attempt to regulate the media comes three months after the Taliban returned to power.

“It leaves me speechless, even though I expected something like this,” said Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan director.

Karimi had been president of the Afghan Film Organization, a state-owned film company, until she fled the country on August 17.

The 36-year-old, who spent her youth in Iran and studied in Europe, was the first Afghan director to dare to make a film in her home country.

“With these new guidelines, the Taliban want to show artists and directors who remain in Afghanistan how the group intends to change society and what to pay attention to,” she said.

Karimi doesn’t think anyone will resist the new regulations. “Everyone knows it’s a matter of life and death. Some will even have to work with the Taliban. The Taliban will now order new films for their propaganda and try to change the aesthetic tastes of society and establish a new image of women in society, ”she added.

The director said she “lived in a suitcase” since fleeing Afghanistan and traveling from film festival to film festival. “It has never been easy for women in Afghanistan. I, for example, have always had to fight to assert myself as a woman,” she said.

Karimi said he was sad to see that at a time when the film industry is growing even in countries like Saudi Arabia, which is dominated by Wahhabism and a strictly traditionalist Sunni Islam, the Taliban in Afghanistan ” ruin everything we have achieved ”.

Ban women from the public sphere?

The new rules mean that many shows rolled out to fill TV shows, including soap operas produced in India and Turkey, will be deemed inappropriate, making it difficult for channels to generate enough production and retain audiences.

Since taking power in Afghanistan, Taliban officials have sought to publicly guarantee that women’s rights will be protected, but many activists and women have remained skeptical.

The Taliban’s real goal is to ban women from the public sphere, said television journalist Saleha Soadat, who asked DW not to reveal her whereabouts for fear of potential retaliation.

Soadat, who was once well connected to Kabul, now fears for her life.

“Many women journalists have now left Afghanistan. Those who remain in the country know they live in constant danger and may never be able to work in Afghanistan again,” she said.

Soadat, who has always worn the hijab, stressed that the Taliban’s new rules have nothing to do with Islam. “They are unnecessary and ridiculous. Because even before these new regulations, women in the Afghan media have always adhered to Islamic customs and culture, precisely because Afghanistan is an Islamic country.”

According to her, the Taliban have a fundamental problem with the presence of women in public.

“They see it as a shame for the company,” she said. “There are no women in their government. Employees have been sent home. Girls are not allowed to go to school. Now women must be removed from the media.

“We call on the international community to never recognize this terrorist group. Because it does not believe in humanity, human values ​​and human rights, which include freedom of expression,” she stressed.

The international community is in a dilemma

In order to provide essential humanitarian aid to the Afghans, foreign governments and NGOs have no choice but to cooperate with the authorities, which is de facto equivalent to recognition.

The Taliban, for their part, have tried to disguise their anti-women measures as instruments against the spread of “immorality” and the violation of Islamic law, or Sharia. The way they interpret Sharia law has hardly changed since they last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

Even then, they said they wanted to create “a safe environment for women, where their chastity and dignity are inviolable”.

Women were forced to cover themselves from head to toe in public and wear the burqa. They were not allowed to leave home without a male companion and were not allowed to seek education as well as work outside the home.

This article was translated from German

