Siddhant Chaturvedi mocks bruises from “Yudhra” co-star Malavika Mohanan in new post

Actress Malvika Mohanan, set to make Bollywood debut with upcoming film Yudhra,took to Instagram and shared photos of her bruised body. The actor in his caption explained that she injured herself while shooting some powerful action sequences in the film. Malvika Mohanan will perform alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

As Malvika posted photos from the set while showing off her bruises, she was teased by her co-star Siddhant. While sharing the footage, she wrote, when you shoot for an action movie and the bruises start to look like little scratches after awhile. # Yudhra # iloveaction # expressioninphotoismisleading # notadelicatedarling. Shortly after the post, Siddhant was quick to tease her and wrote, coffee chot lagi hai..oho !.

The film, funded by Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, premiered in August.Yudhrais directed by Ravi Udyawar who previously directed the two-time award-winning Sridevi filmMOMPresented as a film with fierce street fights, hand-to-hand combat, and amplified action sequences, the film’s script is aimed at young adult audiences.

The original yet compelling poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look of this highly anticipated film was unveiled earlier this year. The film is slated to hit theaters in 2022. Earlier, the actor shared a video on his Instagram Story and showed off his boxing skills as he prepared for his role in the upcoming action flick.Yudhra. Siddhant shared the poster for his film and wrote “Karne Sabka Game Over! Aa raha hai #YUDHRA”.

Meanwhile, on the work side, the actor recently appeared in the sequel to the hit movie. Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and newbie Sharvari. Apart from that, the Ravine boy the actor will also be seen inPhone callopposite Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. It also has the next untitled Shakun Batras film starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

In February of that year, the directors shared a video featuring the characters in the film. The video features Siddhant as the angry young man while his co-star Malavika appears to be a damsel in distress. Although the video reveals little, it does give you a sense of impending danger and the promise of an exciting adventure. The film will mark Malvika and Siddhant’s first project together.

IMAGE: Instagram / SidhantChaturvedi / MalvikaMohanan