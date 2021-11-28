Roger Stone Says FBI Acts Like Biden’s Personal Gestapo





Roger Stone, longtime political adviser to former President Donald Trump, accused the FBI of having become President Biden’s “personal Gestapo” and called the summons he received from the committee “harassment”. the House investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after being convicted of lying to lawmakers about Russian election interference, criticized the FBI. “We have a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who use the FBI as Joe Bidens’ personal Gestapo,” he said. Jean Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show in an interview that aired Sunday. He also questioned the reasoning behind the FBI’s decision to search the home of James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, as part of an investigation into the theft of Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary before the 2020 elections. Project Veritas did not publish the contents of the journal, but the National file blog published handwritten pages about a week before the election. If a journalist has [Bidens] girls diary, especially if the reporter didn’t even publish or comment on it, why would you search their house? Why would you grab their computers? It’s very scary, ”Stone said. Roger Stone questioned the reasoning behind the FBI’s decision to search the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images The FBI was investigating the theft of President Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary ahead of the 2020 election. Tom Brenner / Getty Images He accused the January 6 committee of using subpoenas as “press releases”. I immediately started to think how many of my Roger StoneStill Did Nothing Wrong T-shirts I can sell to raise money for my legal defense. It’s epic expensive. I have had 11 harassment civil suits against me, all of them baseless, unfounded, but extremely sensationalist, dismissed, ”Stone said. “I still have six to do, not to mention [Congress] new level of harassment. They put

huge financial pressure on you, and they’re looking to write a subpoena like it’s a press release, ”Stone said. “Isn’t it interesting that they released the subpoena against me to the press before my lawyers even received it and had a chance to read it?” . What is it about? He asked.

