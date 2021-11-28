Bollywood facing the Chinese threat: Read more …





According to the box office, The Battle of Changjin Lake is the highest grossing film of 2021. Almost entirely from China, the Chinese film has already grossed $ 859 million at the box office. It was in a year that saw ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond’s last outing with Daniel Craig for the last time. Obviously, this had little impact on the collections that were submitted. It turns out the second biggest turnover is F9, which is part of the Fast & Furious saga starring Dwayne Johnson, which has grossed around $ 750 million so far. In China, the film’s success should come as no surprise since it was commissioned by the world’s biggest party and is aimed at audiences in the world’s most populous country. The real surprise is why it took so long. It was made to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and is the most expensive Chinese film ever made. The film tells the story of the People’s Volunteer Army (PVA) and their victory at Changjin Lake (also known as Chosin Reservoir) against the US Marines during the Korean War. By emphasizing the courage and moral superiority of Chinese troops, the film marked a turning point in the Korean War. Many critics questioned the accuracy of the story depicted, as well as the film’s overt propaganda. Even though it features directors such as Dante Lam, Tsui Hark, and mainland Chinese filmmaker Chen Kaige, the film has come under heavy criticism for its lack of a cohesive screenplay. A review published in The Guardian states: “It’s a shame that there is hardly any story to tie together such an unsightly patchwork of styles.” Others were equally dismissive. The dialogue in English in the film has been called “appalling” by the Hollywood Reporter. Not all of the reviews stop the film’s directors from planning a sequel soon. Whatever the genre, war movies, from Bollywood to Hollywood, are generally the same – chauvinistic, cowardly with facts, and full of wooden characters who are heroic. It is only their purpose to instill a warm and hazy sense of nationalism in their audience so that they can make money. Hollywood has produced its fair share of positively ridiculous war films. In Battleship, a 2012 film starring Rihanna as a petty officer, she appears in a laughable mix of naval armadas. In Rangoon, there is a story about a robot plane called Stealth. Unfortunately, it ended up being a dud, racking up huge losses. In our home country, we have had movies like Border, where Sunny Deol fights Pakistani tanks with a rocket launcher on his shoulder and a garland of grenades around his neck. In the previous film by the same director, LOC Kargil, there were patriotic songs and dialogues. However, it was horrible. With the same liberal dose of hypernationalism, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a newer version. Read more: Man ate in 8,000 restaurants to find the most authentic Chinese food! Whether in India, China or the United States, such films are seen that way. The Chinese invasion of theaters may well gain momentum. This year, China has already produced three of the top five grossing films. Among them are Hi, Mom (which is different from the 1970 black comedy starring Robert De Niro directed by Brian De Palma) and Detective Chinatown 3. This is a dangerous trend for India, the country that claims to be the world’s largest film producer, especially since nothing Bollywood has ever produced has ever been so successful. We have drawn the battle lines and that comes back to pride, doesn’t it? It’s time to show these Chinese their place with Tejas by Kangana Ranaut, which will be released next year.

