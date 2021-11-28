Hollywood Christmas Parade returns Sunday after gap year due to COVID-19 – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Inside SoCal: 11/28 ConclusionYou’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, but did you know that there is a day dedicated to supporting the arts? 4 minutes ago

Hollywood Christmas Parade returns Sunday after year off due to COVID-19Hollywood is gearing up for its big Christmas parade on Sunday after a year off due to the pandemic. Amy Johnson reports. 8 minutes ago

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Harvard Heights hit and run after ThanksgivingPolice were offering a $ 50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a fatal hit and run crash in Harvard Heights. Amy Johnson reports. 20 minutes ago

Driver dies after 5-hour clash with police in Beverly HillsA driver has died after a five-hour standoff with police in Beverly Hills. Amy Johnson reports. 50 minutes ago

Alex Biston’s weather forecast (November 28)A cooling trend is expected by the end of the week. Alex Biston reports. 1 hour ago

US to Restrict Visitors from South Africa and 7 Other Countries Due to New Omicron VariantAs of Monday, the United States is expected to restrict visitors from South Africa and seven other African countries due to the new omicron variant of the virus. Amy Johnson reports. 1 hour ago

Sunday will be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving season at LAXSunday was set to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving season at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said. Joy Benedict reports. 2 hours ago

Three shots at Hyde Park on Saturday nightAuthorities responded to a shooting on Saturday night near Hyde Park, where they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims are said to be in critical condition. 10 hours ago

California School for the Deaf – Riverside ends historic seasonThe California School for the Deaf – Riverside were unbeaten heading into their CIF Division Title game. However, a historic season ended in heartbreak for the Cubs. 11 hours ago

Residents raise money for camera operation after recent theftsMelrose Action is a neighborhood watch organization that seeks to assist police with cameras placed throughout the Fairfax District. 11 hours ago

Suspicious vehicle sparks wide response from authoritiesSWAT, a bomb squad and Beverly Hills Police are at the scene of a suspicious vehicle that has stopped at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive. 11 hours ago

Retailers fear after recent wave of armed robberiesWhile theft has been a problem for some time, the recent surge is prompting retailers to ask for something to be done. 13 hours ago

Cincinnati Reds pitcher returns home to hand out free spikesHunter Greene returns to the San Fernando Valley to give back to the community. 15 hours ago

Authorities search for driver in fatal hit and runA fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Harvard Heights on Friday night sparked a search by authorities, seeking information on the driver of a dark-colored four-door BMW. 15 hours ago

Pasadena hosts event for small businessesTo show appreciation for small businesses that have persevered through one of the toughest economic downturns in American history, the city of Pasadena launched the From Pasadena, With Love event starting November 27, Small Business on Saturday. 15 hours ago

Valencia HS & Coach Larry Muir win the title of the 1st sectionHead coach Larry Muir and linebacker Reid Farrell chat with Jim Hill and Beto Duran about their first-ever sectional title for Valencia high school 16 hours ago

Mater Dei discusses championship and allegationsJim Hill spoke to Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson about the lawsuit surrounding the team as well as the feeling of winning an 8th section title. Wide Receiver CJ Williams joined him to talk about his decision to go to Notre Dame 16 hours ago

OCSC’s Michael Orozco talks about family and USL Championship finalFormer United States Men’s National Team defenseman Michael Orozco served as Orange County Soccer Club captain for three seasons, returning from Mexico to play in front of his family. Last Saturday, the veteran helped the OCSC win their first-ever USL Western Conference title. But the job is not done. Tomorrow they will face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the Championship game. Our Chris Hayre has the story. 17 hours ago

Small Business Owners Invite Customers to Participate in Small Business SaturdayLos Angeles County small business owners are hoping shoppers will shop on Saturday during Small Business Saturday, a day after crowds in malls and stores for Black Friday were smaller than in previous years. 19 hours ago

Weekend weather forecastCBSLA’s Alex Biston shows you what the weather has in store for Los Angeles this weekend. 21 hours ago

Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene gives back to the Pacoima communityProfessional baseball player Hunter Greene gave away free spikes on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley. 1 day ago

Possible Lakewood Home Depot Home Theft Suspects Arrested in Beverly HillsFour suspects who police believe may be involved in the Home Depot blitz in the Lakewood Center Mall are in custody on Saturday. 1 day ago

LAPD issues citywide tactical alert in response to Black Friday flightsA city-wide tactical alert was issued on Friday after a large group rushed to a clothing store in Beverly Grove and stole several items, adding to a spate of thefts in the area. 1 day ago

LAPD investigates use of forceLAPD posted video of an officer tasering a man wielding a sword in October. The ministry said it was investigating the officer’s use of force. 1 day ago

