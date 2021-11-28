Brooke Shields tells Willie Geist about her childhood and career

Brooke Shields has undeniably become an icon over the past five decades, and she’s not done yet.

From her early childhood modeling career to her first, albeit controversial, role at age 12 in Pretty Baby, the multi-hyphen has cemented itself in the air forever. from the days of pop culture.

During this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Shields spoke to TODAY with Willie Geist about his long career in the entertainment industry, the role his mother played early in her career, and some of the tough times she’s been through. recently as a mother herself.

Although she has lived much of her life in the limelight, when Willie asked her if she looked back on her life and couldn’t believe she had been through those moments, Shields does not describe these moments. moments like something extraordinary.

Sunday TODAY’s Brooke Shields and Willie Geist reunite at Bacall’s Family Steakhouse in New York City for this week’s Sunday Sitdown. Taylor Walton / TODAY

After becoming the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue and in a controversial Calvin Klein Jeans commercial, Shields has found herself in high demand. As a teenager, she starred back-to-back in the coming-of-age romances Blue Lagoon and Endless Love and after completing her homework, she ended up at the famous Studio 54 in New York City – with her mother.

It sounds extremely familiar to me because I was home at midnight, she said. And I was at school the next day. So there was a strange sense of normalcy. Mom was going to sit and drink in the demarcated section. I would dance like crazy for two hours and go home.

In her 2014 memoir, There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me, Shields explored her relationship with her late mother, who was notoriously protective of Shields throughout the early years of her career.

She was hated in large part because, you know, no one could get near me, Shields said. But she also taught me good manners, taught me ethics, you know, raised me like a good Catholic girl. But the hard work was still there. And nothing came without. And I think that kind of work ethic makes you say, “I’m going to keep going because nothing really breaks you. “”

At the height of his career, Shields made the decision to pursue graduate studies and enroll at Princeton University. During her interview, the model reflected on this decision and the backlash she received at the time for putting her high-profile career on hold for fear that she would be forgotten after those four years.

It never occurred to me not to go, she admitted. And I had worked so long by then that it was almost like a vacation … I didn’t even think about it, luckily, because I was in real shock when I got out of the university. Who was it like? I’m sorry, what?

Ultimately, Shields’ decision to go to college didn’t end his career. The actor has starred in Broadway series for Grease and Cabaret and starred in the Emmy-nominated sitcom Suddenly Susan.

Shields married tennis player Andre Agassi in 1997, but the couple eventually divorced in 1999. She has been married to screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy since 2001, with whom she shares two children: Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15 years old. Rowan is currently a freshman at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

During his conversation with Willie, Shields became emotional over his daughter’s departure – a pain that Willie himself can relate to as he prepares for his own children, Lucie Joy, 14, to be and George William, 12 years old, go out in the world.

Honestly, take those four years, because it’s going to be like a limb has been cut from your body, she warned him. And you will feel it again. There will be a ghost

Willie intervened, ending Shields’ sentence with, OK, the phantom pain.

If you’ve done it right, they’re not looking back, “Shields joked.

As her children enter new stages in their lives, Shields also opens a new chapter. She’s focusing on her lifestyle brand, “Beginning Is Now,” which she hopes will help women embrace middle age.

“I feel like I’m just getting started. I feel stronger, I feel sexier,” Shields explained. “Why can’t we be sexy in our fifties? … I was like ‘My God, why can’t we be celebrated for our next chapter?’ The women I know are self-sufficient. They don’t seek to be saved by anyone, and they kind of say, “Well, God, what’s the next step? That can’t be it. I’m not.” finished.'”

Shields also brought this theme to his latest film, the holiday romantic comedy “A Castle for Christmas,” now airing on Netflix. While she is not sure what her next project will be, it is likely that the Hollywood icon will remain on our screens for years to come.

“I’ve been beating the pavement since I learned to crawl,” Shields joked.

