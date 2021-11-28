Antim The Final Box Office Truth Day 2 Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Film Raises Around 10 Cr in Two Days | Bollywood

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, received a positive response from critics as well as at the box office. The film saw slight growth on Saturday with total collections reaching around 10 crores.

The film was released on Friday with opening collections of approximately 4.25-4.5 crores. On Saturday he gathered around 5.25-5.5 crore, according to early estimates. The film was released a day after John Abraham star Satyameva Jayate 2.

A report from Boxofficeindia.com said: Antim: The Final Truth will show an uptrend on Saturday as it does business in the Net range 5.25 to 5.50 crore. The jump isn’t huge but it was crucial that the film didn’t fall. These type of films tend to be flat or drop on day two and here’s the added factor from Salman Khan that grabbed audiences on opening day, so a drop wouldn’t have come as a surprise.

The report added that the film actually took place on day two, which means the film itself now has a chance as it is about the film and not the star attraction. Now that the movie hasn’t come out on Saturday, it can aim for a good Sunday and a decent first weekend.

As fans of Salman Khan celebrated his last outing, there were reports of incidents of fans popping firecrackers in theaters. Sharing such a video, Salman urged fans to refrain from carrying firecrackers to theaters. He wrote: “Ask all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could turn out to be a huge fire hazard thus putting your life and the lives of others in danger.” Ma asks movie theater owners not to allow firecrackers inside the theater and security should prevent them from doing so at the point of entry. Enjoy the movie by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you.