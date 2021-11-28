An obstacle for Scientologists suing the church

After Chrissie Bixler told the LAPD that Scientologist and actor Danny Masterson raped her, strangers showed up at her home, videotaped her family and peeked out her windows. Two of his dogs mysteriously died, one eating meat mixed with rat poison. His security system has been hacked. Someone posted ads in her name on Craigslist soliciting men for anal sex.

Bixler made the allegations in a lawsuit, accusing Scientology of campaigning to terrorize her after failing to dissuade her from reporting Masterson to the Los Angeles Police Department. Other women joined the trial after telling police Masterson sexually assaulted them, which he denied, saying they too were harassed and placed under surveillance.

But some of the women, including Bixler, were once in Scientology and, like other members, signed agreements to submit any disputes to binding arbitration before a three-member board of practicing Scientologists. California courts are now trying to decide whether the agreements can be enforced and the lawsuit decided by a Scientology court instead of a jury.

The case has drawn attention to a practice known as religious arbitration, in which Christians, Jews, Muslims and now Scientologists resolve disputes ranging from divorce to real estate to employment. outside of a courtroom. This practice has long been defended by secular courts, which by law cannot interfere with matters of religious doctrine.

In binding religious arbitration, disputes can be decided according to the principles of a religion. Sentences can be appealed to secular courts, which in most cases uphold them.

No court has ever said that because this form of arbitration is religious, we will discriminate against it and not allow its application, said Michael A. Helfand, a religious law expert who teaches at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. .

In addition to the lawsuit, Masterson who starred on That 70s Show and The Ranch faces a criminal trial. He has pleaded not guilty and Scientology has denied the charges against the women.

A Los Angeles trial judge and an intermediate state appeals court ruled that the case should go to Scientology binding arbitration. The California Supreme Court, which has been skeptical about some arbitration agreements, has ordered the Los Angeles 2nd District Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision.

In similar cases, Scientology has prevailed, at least so far.

Luis Garcia, 63, an Irvine resident and independent businessman, sued the church for fraud after he said he donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the organization during his 28 years as a member . He opposed the arbitration and the case was heard in Florida, home of Scientology.

Garcia said he signed dozens of arbitration agreements over many years in Scientology. One was required for each course he took. Garcia said the agreements consisted of several pages and he hastily signed them when asked to do so before signing up for paid classes.

A Florida federal trial judge upheld the agreements under Florida law and ordered him to submit to arbitration, a process he described in detail in an affidavit under oath. He said he was refused a lawyer and was prohibited from calling witnesses and that the chief justice of the church refused to allow the board of trustees to review most of his proofs. The Scientology panel rejected his allegations of fraud but ruled that he was entitled to a refund of $ 18,000 by check for deposits he made for future pensions.

Instead of cashing the Scientology check, Garcia appealed.

The US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 tits month to maintain the price. The court said Scientology had declared Garcia and his wife to be suppressive, a term that refers to people who have been kicked out of Scientology, but rejected its claim that suppressive people could not get a hearing. church fair.

By signing the papers committing to arbitrate, the Garcias have accepted a method of arbitration with inherent bias and cannot now seek to overturn that award on the basis of that same bias, wrote Judge Robert A. Luck, appointed by Trump, for the majority.

The dissenting judge said the arbitration agreements referred to Scientology procedures, but none existed at the time the Garcias signed them. Indeed, the judge said, Scientology invented the procedures for the Garcias case, giving the church an unfair advantage.

You can’t make the rules as you go, wrote Justice Robin S. Rosenbaum, a person appointed by Obama. It is a basic concept of fairness.

Garcia can ask a larger panel from the 11th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the case. He said his lawyers have yet to decide how to proceed.

On the same day, the 11th Circuit ruled on the Garcia case, the three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeals in Los Angeles held a hearing to reconsider its previous 2-1 decision on the Masterson trial.

One of the judges has repeatedly asked why the tribunal shouldn’t just allow arbitration and then decide if it is legally valid. The appeal court’s decision, made within 90 days of the hearing, can be appealed to the California Supreme Court.

If the courts determine that the Scientology agreement should be enforced, the women could still appeal the panel’s final decision. But once an arbitration panel has made a binding decision, courts are limited in their ability to set it aside.

Courts are also legally bound to favor arbitration agreements under the Federal Arbitration Act of 1925. But state law determines the contours of the law, and California has been less protective of covenants than many. other states.

California judges are just more skeptical of arbitration, Helfand said, citing statistical studies.

Helfand, who served as a Jewish arbitrator, said he was troubled Scientology had not clarified its arbitration procedures before holding arbitrations. He also believes that courts may be able to refuse to enforce church arbitration agreements on the grounds that they are asking Scientologists in good standing, a description that secular courts are prohibited from interpretation by the 1st Amendment.

Ken Sande, a Montana resident who has a law degree and whose father was a trial judge, oversaw Christian arbitration. Part of his goal, he said, is to achieve reconciliation and leave both sides satisfied. Someone who just wants the highest amount of damages, he said, had better go to a public court. He said Christian arbitration also strives to ensure that both sides are happy with the arbitrators.

Critics of religious arbitration have argued that forums often deprive litigants of the full protection of the law. The protection of religious freedoms by the 1st Amendment prevents courts from giving religious arbitration the same scrutiny as its secular counterpart, supported Terrina LaVallee in 2020 in the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics.

She noted that in some Orthodox Jewish communities, a person may be sidelined for refusing to arbitrate a dispute in a religious proceeding.

She cited a court ruling upholding an arbitration agreement that threatened those who refused to sign with a service, even though the court described it as a prohibitive decree that subjects the recipient to shame, contempt, ridicule and public ostracism by other members of the Jewish religious community.

Whether people have entered into arbitration agreements under duress must be assessed on a case-by-case basis, Helfand said. I think the courts are not doing a good job on this front, he said.

Helfand said that in some cases, plaintiffs may fare better under Jewish law than secular law. He cited cases of religious school teachers suing after being fired. US courts prohibit such prosecutions under a ministerial exception in law. Jewish law allows teachers in religious schools to receive awards.

Michael J. Broyde, Professor of Law at Emory University who also served as a Jewish arbitrator, noted that religious communities have the right to determine who their members will be.

The real question to ask about Scientology arbitration is whether people knowingly sign or are people just passing by without thinking about the question? He asked.

William Forman, a Scientology lawyer, said his arbitration agreements ensure people know what they are agreeing to.

Scientology agreements are not treated any differently from other agreements that are regularly enforced, Forman said.