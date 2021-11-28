Insecure actor Tristen J. Winger just made his way to Hollywood

Tristen J. Winger was working in a department store in his early twenties when he made a wish. He told his friends he would be playing TV before he turned 30.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native has since gone to work. In 2012, he made his acting debut in his longtime friend Issa Raes’ YouTube series, The Misadventures of a Clumsy Black Girl. His role as Darius, the baby-voiced colleague who always spoke quietly, even at his DJ gigs, was a fan favorite. This role and a commercial were the only acting concerts he had before Insecure.

In 2015, Winger auditioned for a role in the pilot of HBO shows. He didn’t get the part. But Rae told him that if anything else happened, the hangar would have it in mind. That something else turned out to be Thug Yoda, Issas’ gang neighbor who is part of the Bloods and is raising his daughter to change her Cs to Bs. He auditioned for the role and booked it without an agent. nor representation.

I remember when I first did my scene, Winger said in a phone interview. The first couple take, Issa walked up to me, she said: Hey you look a little stiff just relax against him. What really happened was when she said I was stiff, I was just thinking about how we came from YouTube and now we have all this HBO production in the middle of Inglewood and it’s unreal . It was just me being like wow and taking it.

It was May 11, 2016, the day he filmed episodes 2 and 3, where we first meet Thug Yoda. The next day, Winger turned 30. He did what he said he would do. He said it was life changing.

I remember I had my best friends at home and I had an episode that was shown on TV, he said. I sit there with tears in my eyes, watching myself on an HBO show. As soon as this scene ended with Thug Yoda and Lawrence, they came around me and they just hugged me tight. Because they knew how hard I was working for it. This show means the world to me.

Winger remembers being 6 years old and seeing himself in Steve Urkel, a character Jaleel White made so iconic that people often forget that the show is called Family Matters and not Urkel. Winger said the nerdy character, wearing suspenders and drunk with love for the girl next door, was his first time seeing himself on TV. His mother even entered him in a competition to audition for Family Matters for the chance to appear in a scene.

The rules were to recreate a scene from the show. Winger and his mother took it to the next level and started a rendition of A Whole New World of Aladdin. Needless to say, he never appeared on the show.

It didn’t make sense, Winger admitted, laughing. It was still a good time. I have always performed, whether in a school play or in a tap recital. I have always liked to act. I would imitate the voices of my uncles. I would imitate the voice of my teachers. Get in trouble for doing this. Put yourself on my newsletter, that little comment section where it says too much talk. It was on every report card, every class.

Now Winger is paid to use his voice.

Her distinct character work in her performances stems directly from tapping into the personalities of real people in her neighborhood. These include the late Nipsey Hussle, Ray J and the guy who always talks to him while walking his dog, Winger explained as he walked in and out of different knockoffs.

Winger said Insecure had launched him into the career he has today. After the show premiered, Winger ended up being represented by the management of co-star Jay Ellis. Since then he has starred in various projects including 50 Central and a lead role in Bigger, in which he plays a DJ.

I don’t think I would be here if it wasn’t for this role and if it wasn’t for Issa, he said.

Tristen J. Winger, Leonard Robinson, Sarunas Jackson, Courtney A. Taylor, Yvonne Orji, Jean Elie, Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Christina Elmore attend HBO Celebrates Final Season of “Insecure” on October 23 in Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

Insecure is currently broadcasting its fifth and final season; Winger said seeing the show that served as both a milestone and a stepping stone is a bittersweet end.

I’m grateful to be a part of this trip, said Winger. Also, this is how professionally my introduction to the world of entertainment gets done on an HBO show about my neighborhood. Every time we’ve seen South LA [on television] before it was always like, Oh, don’t go south of the 10, this is a gang infested neighborhood.

We’ve never seen South LA portrayed in a way where it’s like, no, it’s a beautiful place with a lot of character and a lot of characters, including people like Thug Yoda who, yeah, has affiliations. with a gang, but he’s just a father, Winger continued. He’s really just a dad doing his best, living his life. I feel like Thug is one of those people who kind of reflects the neighborhood. I am grateful to have played this role.

More acting and animated voiceovers are in the Wingers’ upcoming plans. He said he was inspired to tell more stories of himself and his family in the future, both on the acting and writing side. He finally said that Rae and Insecure showed him how broad his approach to his dreams can be.

We no longer have to abide by the rules that have been imposed on us because the rules are really meant to be broken, he said. We can’t just take something that works for someone and apply it to our own lives. It won’t work that way. Everyone is different, were all individuals. This plan taught me that I can do whatever I want, as long as I’m focused and consistent, because that’s what it takes. Concentration and consistency.