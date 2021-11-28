Don Lee on his chemistry with Angelina Jolie in Marvels Eternals

The superhero genre has made huge strides in its enlightened creators’ commitment to promoting inclusiveness and diversity and was not just about breaking the boundaries of racial divide.

Take Eternals, which was introduced by Jack Kirby to comic book enthusiasts 45 years ago and updated by Neil Gaiman in a series of graphic novels in 2006.

The 25th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, which debuts on the big screen in Filipino theaters starting Wednesday, not only features powerful multiracial beings, but also features superheroes as people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQIA community can aspire to be. .

Speedster Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is deaf, while the cerebral Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who controls the Eternals Domo spaceship, is black, married, and gay.

Even Thena (Angelina Jolie), one of the most formidable warriors in the group, is far from perfect, she suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)!

But maybe all this talk about creating harmony in diversity is best explained by Brian, who attributes his obsession with superheroes and the concept of humanity in need of being saved to our innate need to survival and redemption.

It’s something we all want, explained the Emmy and Tony nominee. It literally brings everyone together, no matter where you are from.

Indeed, the broad and comprehensive reach of the Eternals is something that each of us can embrace.

This film represents all of the different communities, noted Barry Keoghan, who plays mind controller Druig. So that sends a message out there that anyone can be a superhero.

Guardians of the Earth

Besides Phastos, Makkari and Druig, the Eternals also include group spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), Bollywood star Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), invisible trickster Sprite (Lia McHugh), empathetic Sersi (Gemma Chan), the invincible Ikaris (Richard Madden), super strong Gilgamesh (Don Lee aka Ma Dong-seok of Train to Busan) and his best friend, Thena (Angelina).

The Eternals are immortal aliens from planet Olympia who were sent to Earth 7,000 years ago by the Celestials, the mystical cosmic builders introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, to protect humanity from the alien predators known as of Deviants.

As guardians of Earth, the Eternals are forbidden to interfere with human affairs, but are surprisingly called to duty when the Deviants, long believed to have been defeated by the team in 1521, reappear and wreak havoc on everything and everyone with whom they cross paths. .

As the film bounces back in time, its current story unfolds after the Snap (in Avengers: Infinity War) and concurrently with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which takes place around 2024.

We recently spoke to Don Lee about his experience casting stars at the massive Marvels film business.

I’m very happy to see Asian superheroes appear in movies like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Don told us when asked what he thought of seeing Asian actors in movies. mainstream American films. While that’s inspiring in itself, I personally think that’s not the point of director Chloe Zhaos.

What Chloe really wanted was to focus on the diversity itself, on how we, as people with different backgrounds and skills, can come together. Harmony is the key, and not being Asian in a movie like this is the difference. And I completely agree with Chloe on that.

Comfortable

Knowing that his character Gilgamesh is closest to Thena in the movie, we asked Don how he made his connection to the charming Hollywood superstar.

Our chemistry was very good, Don said. I’ve been a huge fan of her for a very long time, so when I heard I would play opposite Angie, I was thrilled. We didn’t really have much time to rehearse together, but when the cameras started rolling I felt very comfortable with her.

She made sure everyone around her was comfortable playing with her, so we were able to create the kind of personal connection required for our roles right away and you can see it on screen.

We’ve both been in the entertainment business for a very long time, so you’ll know right away whether the chemistry is there or not. I felt very comfortable around her like I was working with a good friend of mine.

For her part, Angelina was just as thrilled to see a warrior like Thena fighting alongside Gilgamesh as it sends a strong signal about gender equality.

Gilgamesh and Thena are like comrades in arms, the actress said. They fought side by side. They fight together. There are a lot of strong female characters in the movie now. But having a strong woman with a strong man she can lean on, like in Eternals, is the kind of partnership and relationship I’d like to see more of.

The rest of our Q&A with Don:

Are there any similarities between your character Gilgamesh and yourself? What did you find difficult about the role?

Chloe has made sure that everything that makes me Don will also be reflected in Gilgamesh. So in that sense, I felt like I was acting like myself (laughs), which made me very comfortable.

He’s a very powerful character, so I had to be physically prepared for that. But then exercising and lifting is already part of my daily routine because I have been athletic my whole life. Even before I became an actor, I was already in boxing and powerlifting. So in that sense, I didn’t really have to do anything more to transform into the physique of my characters, as I was already in that physical condition.

In terms of challenges, I had to study how to play in English, because being able to speak in English and playing in English are two different things. So after each shoot, I would go back to my hotel room and think about ways to make Gilgamesh more multidimensional and discuss it with Chloe.

If you could work with another superhero who isn’t in this movie, who would you like to work with?

It’s hard to choose one. I have a whole list in mind (laughs) Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man, Ant-Manoh my God, who am I going to choose? But whoever (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige tells me to act with, I’ll do it!

Park Seo-joon makes his Hollywood debut with the MCU Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels, starring Brie Larson. What do you think about the fact that Korean actors have more chances to star in Hollywood productions?

Korean movies, K-dramas, and K-pop are really expanding their reach all over the world, and I’m really happy to see this phenomenon. I wish there were more chances given to many talented Koreans who deserve to be seen, like actor Park Seo-joon and filmmaker Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

There are a lot of superhero groups in the movies these days. What do you think sets the Eternals apart from other teams?

There are several things that set Eternals apart from other superhero movies. First of all, it’s an epic drama that spans a huge timeline, so it has this grand scale.

Second, this is the first superhero movie that doesn’t just focus on fighting the enemy or saving the world, but rather internal things like examining the love of characters, as well as of their conflicts and emotions.

Third, it’s about creating diversity and harmony through the ensemble that the production has put together, which is amazing to watch. There is also humor and dazzling action sequences. So in that sense I would say this movie will define yet another new genre for superhero movies. INQ

