The Tanzanian siblings are perfectly in sync with Raataan Lambiyan, even Kiara Advani is in love. Watch | Bollywood





The song Raataan Lambiyan by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also reached Tanzania. On Sunday, Kiara reacted to a video of two Tanzanian siblings who perfectly recreated the song with the correct lip sync. Kili Paul, who has more than 72,000 Instagram followers, shared the Reel with his sister on social media, including TikTok. Their impeccable lip sync, despite the song being in Hindi, won over Indian fans. He has the best songs so we are enjoying @jubin_nautiyal #eastafrica #maasai #kilipaul #tanzania #kenya #india #bollywood #music, Kili wrote with the video. + + Desi fans were in awe of the siblings. Ohhh !!! It’s the perfect lip sync for me, one wrote. Handsome working hero .. Big fan of India, commented another. You succeeded !!!! did it so well … adorable !!! also absolutely in love with your traditional outfit .. However i used to think that you are a couple .. good to know that you are siblings. Lots of love for you guys, wrote another. Kiara also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with a heart and hands up emoji. Raataan Lambiyan is a romantic track by Shershaah, with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leading the way. Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra in the film, who fought and died during the Kargil War. Kiara played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was directed by novice director Vishnuvardhan and received critical acclaim and audiences alike, becoming one of Amazon Prime India’s most popular releases. The music for the film was by Tanishk Bagchi and included hit songs such as Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjhaa. Read also : Kiara shares videos of her baby product ad, dancing with her brother in her arms Speaking of the film’s success, Karan Johar said in a statement, Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me incredibly proud of the film and all of them. those associated with it. The story of SSC award winner Captain Vikram Batras is a story no Indian will ever forget. the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love that the performances of Sidharth and Kiaras and the directorial vision of Vishnus received. I’m glad we found the right partners for this film in Amazon Prime Video, who left no stone unturned and gave this film the reach it deserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/tanzanian-siblings-perfectly-lip-sync-to-raataan-lambiyan-even-kiara-advani-is-in-love-watch-101638102303072.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

