The Gophers take a group photo at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, November 24. The Gophers beat the Badgers 37-15 for the first time since 2003.

Since 2003, Minnesota has been beaten by Wisconsin which dominated the ownership of Paul Bunyans Ax in the 21st century. On Saturday the Gophers threw this whole miserable story out and beat the Badgers 23-13.

A physical start set the tone for the rest of the game when Chris-Autman Bell landed an 11-yard reception and was hit helmet-to-helmet by Collin Wilder. Wilder was kicked out of the game on targeting that set up a referee ball period. There were eight total penalties in the first half for each team, totaling 80 yards. Those penalties would mostly work in favor of the Badgers, who escaped Minnesota’s key third-down saves on time in their first practice.

Similar to how the Gophers started out in Bloomington, Indiana the week before, their first practice of the game was a long one. The seven-minute drive resulted in a 28-yard field goal converted by Matthew Trickett. The Gophers have eaten the clock as they have been all season in attack.

Wisconsin, in their next practice, duplicated the Gophers’ last possession by draining 10 minutes and taking their time to score a 25-yard field goal to tie the game at three apiece.

Tanner Morgan has already seen Tanner Morgan in Ax’s opening of games in 2019 as his pass was knocked down and intercepted by the Badgers deep in Gophers territory. Scott Nelson regained the upper hand for a touchdown, giving Wisconsin their first lead, 10-3, with 12 minutes remaining in the half.

In the NFL, you have quarterbacks that throw for two, three, four, five interceptions, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck said of Morgans’ isolated crash. I’m so proud of him for all the reviews he receives, he handles them with dignity and respect. Especially for everything he’s been through and the things that have been written about him, which in my opinion are sometimes inappropriate. He’s a kid, he’s a student-athlete, but he’s a powerful force. He’s a winner.

Besides the single interception, Morgan had one of his most impressive days as a quarterback to date, throwing 11/16 for 199 yards and a touchdown. His most notable practice came in the third quarter, passing for 54 yards and connecting with Autman-Bell for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Gophers their biggest lead of the game at 20-13. Morgans’ favorite target of the game was Brevyn Spann-Ford who had 3 catches for 62 yards.

The Gophers’ defensive line feasted on the Wisconsins offensive line, which is a rarity in this rivalry. Braelon Allen had serious difficulty finding holes, forcing Graham Mertz to take the lead in the passing game, which did not work well in Wisconsins’ favor. Allen, who entered the game with the FBS lead at 7.59 yards per carry, finished at just 2.8.

This back is one of the best backs in the country… we had to hit it low and swarm, Fleck said of Allen. When the guys got their hands on him, they held on for life and everyone rallied around them.

All around, the Gophers defense has had a whole day. The defensive MVP of the match was defensive back Justin Walley, who knocked out Graham Mertz in the first practice of the second half. Justin Walley’s show would continue into the Badgers’ next practice as the freshman corner made another key defensive play as he tackled Jake Ferguson from behind the sticks to limit the Badgers to a field goal that would tie the game 13-13.

Trickett capped his perfect day (3/3) in the fourth quarter by scoring a 36-yard field goal with 6 minutes left. That would eventually seal the game at 23-13 as Mertz and Co. couldn’t muster a ten-point comeback against the Gophers’ solid defensive effort.

Playing games like this is the reason I wanted to come here, said Jack Gibbens, transfer from Abilene Christian. It’s what you dream of doing when you are a little kid, so playing in front of that audience and getting the win was awesome. Gibbens led the team in tackles with 10 and 1 tackle for a loss.

The Gophers end the regular season with an 8-4 record. With Iowa returning 19 points in the fourth quarter to Nebraska to win 28-21, Minnesota will finish 2nd in the Big Ten West. They are awaiting their fate of pétanque which will be decided on Sunday, December 5.