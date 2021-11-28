Coronation Street actor Roy Cropper confirms he “won’t return” to ITV soap opera





Coronation Street actor David Neilson – who played Roy Cropper on the ITV soap opera – appeared to confirm that he will not be returning to the series as he confessed that it had been a “big part” of his life. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Coronation Street: Nina sobs as Roy leaves in a cab

David Neilson appeared to confirm that he will not be returning as Roy Cropper on Coronation Street. The actor played the legendary character from the ITV soap opera for a number of years and has become a “big part of the culture” – but he appeared to imply that he had made his last appearance on the program. Roy’s exit scenes aired earlier this week, with fans in tears as he bade farewell to his niece Nina in heartfelt and moving scenes – but viewers were hoping Roy might decide not to surrender. in South America and return to the cobblestones. However, David apparently hinted that Roy had left the street for good.











“I’m 72, obviously. When Corrie broadcast Norris ‘funeral, we had a scene with the hearse stopping and because of Malcolm Hebden, I thought,’ I’m so sorry I didn’t be able to work with him again. ,'” he said Soap inside. “But there are two outcomes for me: one for the character and one for David. I hope they don’t coincide, maybe they will. “I know Roy’s departure will spark a reaction. It’s a big part of your life and a big part of this popular culture. He will be remembered for a long time.”











Although he has been a staple of British television for a number of years, David still finds it “incredible” when recognized. He added: “It’s amazing where you recognize yourself, though; when my son was in college I remember going to get his vacation stuff a year and realizing that I had been in the life of everyone in their thirties. It’s a very strange thing! “ Roy left the streets in heartbreaking scenes, where he had a moving conversation with his relative. “One day, I hope you will find in your heart the courage to forgive me,” he told her, “It is my only hope for peace. I must go and atone.











“As you know, I donated my estate to you so that you always have a roof over your head and money to come and a place to belong to you in this caring and caring community. Now, s ‘please.” Nina then moved to unlock the door, but she had one last thing to say. “You know, when I was beaten, you brought me back,” she shared, “It was your voice that I could hear as I lost myself in consciousness. My daddy. Left me because he had no choice. Please don’t. This for me Roy. “ She added, “You are the only person in the world that I trust and love you.” Read more Read more

