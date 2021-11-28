Becky Lynch follows in the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena in Hollywood





In the square circle, Becky Lynch is right at the top with the best. The man is now trying to make his presence felt in Hollywood as well. In 2018, Lynch appeared in the American action film, The Marine 6: Close Quarters. But soon Becky will make her presence known with her first animated film. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Lynch will try to follow in the footsteps of Dwayne The Rock Johnson and John Cena. Former WWE Champions have enjoyed great success in their Hollywood careers so far. Not only have John Cena and The Rock featured in multiple films, but have also voiced characters in animated films like Ferdinand (2017) and Moana (2016) respectively. Becky Lynch will now also play a character from her first animated film, Rumble. Lynch recently took to Twitter to let everyone know. The man posted the trailer for the film and claimed that she also knew a thing or two about the growl. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad The film will air from December 15 exclusively on Paramount Plus and will also be voiced by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Are you excited about the movie Rumble? Watch this story: WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Destroys Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair Pies Toni Storm & More! Becky Lynch attended WrestleMania main event after winning Royal Rumble 2019 match Royal Rumble 2019 PPV played a major role in Becky Lynchs WWE career. After failing to reclaim the SmackDown women’s title against Asuka, Lynch made it to the Royal Rumble women’s match in 2019. The man replaced the injured Lana. Ultimately, Lynch won the Royal Rumble by knocking out Charlotte Flair right at the end. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad After her victory at the Royal Rumble PPV, Lynch rekindled her rivalry with Ronda Rousey and challenged her to WrestleMania 35. But after Beckys’ attack on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, she was suspended by Vince McMahon in February for 60 days. It was Charlotte Flair who was supposed to take Lynch’s place at WrestleMania 35. But after Rousey’s pleadings, Lynch beat Flair in a match to add to the main event at WrestleMania 35, making it a match. triple threat. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Lynch ultimately won this match and became the first person to hold the Raw Womens Championship and the SmackDown Womens Championship at the same time. This victory was indeed special for Lynch as it really gave Lynch the boost she needed. Plus, the WWE Universe was totally behind her in her feud with Charlotte and Ronda Rousey.

