Entertainment
“The transformation into a major was a challenge”
Adivi Sesh launched promotions for his ambitious bilingual film Major 11/26, anniversary of the martyrdom of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The trailer for the film about the NSG commando who died fighting the terrorist attack in Mumbai will be released in January, and the film itself will be released in February. We spoke to the actor about his role.
What memories do you have of the bombing of 11/26 in Bombay?
I grew up in San Francisco, United States. We had just returned from a game of cricket and put on an Indian channel – TV Asia – which we watched often. At first we thought the visuals were about some sort of gang war. Then we realized it was a terrorist attack planned exclusively to get coverage of the channel’s new cameras. Like others in the rest of the world, I stayed right in front of the TV for the next two days. I watched the various events unfold. And then they pulled out a picture of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. I was a little confused because several of my cousins look like Major Sandeep and it was like someone in the family had died. Later, I understood that he had been martyred. Slowly, I became his follower, his admirer and his fan.
You really wanted to do this biopic on Major Sandeep. What drove you?
After moving to India, I had a flourishing career in the south. I saw a lot of success in life and realized that I wanted to share the kind of research I did on Major Sandeep with the rest of the world. The world only knows about 11/26, they only know the last 48 hours of his life. I’m talking about the 31 years that preceded this incident. We thought we should make an interesting film that shows his life and also how he was martyred.
We are told that it was quite a demanding task to pretend to be the major
Yes. I had to work hard to be like him. I’m six feet two inches tall and weighed around 88 kilograms when I went to meet Uncle and Aunt (Major Sandeep’s parents). I weigh 78 kg now. I had to commute between 74 kg, 78 kg, 81 kg or 84 kg in the movie to look like him during the different periods of his life that we show on screen. I also had to change a lot of things about myself. I’m a left-hander and he was right-hander. He’s a decorated officer and he had a wide stance as I just stand with my shoulders drooping. I had to change my walking style, my way of speaking and the modulation of my voice as well. And that’s just the physical aspect of it.
What about mental preparation?
Honestly, I did my best to analyze and understand everything about him, from his emotions to his thought processes. Now that the movie is over, maybe I can say that I got it a little bit. But I can never become like him, and that’s the truth.
There were obstacles in getting permission from his parents to do the biopic.
Yes, when I called for the first time, uncle said ‘no’. He also refused the second time around. Then we had a girl on our team call him to set up a meeting, and he agreed. It took five to six dates to make them realize that we were determined to make a real movie that wasn’t just about its final moments, but about its life.
Did you prefer to shoot the film on several sets?
Yes, the Gateway to India, the facade of the Taj hotel and the rest of the places were created in a studio in Hyderabad. We built all of these sets including the hotel courtyard with all the street lights. It’s a very big and expensive movie. We shot the movie in Hindi because it’s an Indian story, and in Telugu because I have a fan base there.
