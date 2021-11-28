Actor Florin Opritescu, an actor who knew how to handle a weapon, dies at 42





The actor Florin Opritescu, known in Spain for having participated in many successful series, such as ‘Sea of ​​plastic’, ‘Unity’ and “Serve and protect”, died at the age of 42. He had only been an actor for twelve years, since he started quite late, after studying economics and when he was already a father. Last year, he was diagnosed with leukemia, which he believes is cured thanks to a stem cell and bone marrow transplant from his son. The news of his death was known through the comments on the social networks of his companions. Opritescu was born in Timisoara (Romanian), like the movie star and swimming Johnny Weissmller. The first also loved to swim, but instead of making the Americas he settled in our country more than twenty years ago, where he was a much appreciated performer, although too often perhaps because of his ease of incarnation. the bad guys from the east. Live in Barcelona with your wife and two children. Tirso Calero, writer, director and executive producer of series such as ‘To love is forever’ and ‘Serve and protect’, pointed out on Twitter that they play Petrovic in this latest series, one of the best characters. Always in favor of work and He knew that few people wield a gun in front of the camera. Rest in peace. Very sad news. Florin Opitrescu is deceased. Very good actor and partner. They played Petrovic in @SyP_tve, one of the best characters in the series. Always pro-work and knew how few others wield a gun in front of the camera. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FKBNpLx5yM – Tirso Calero (@TirsoCalero) November 27, 2021 Opritescu played many sports, such as soccer, kickboxing, badminton, swimming and billiards, and was passionate about cooking. His followers already knew about the illness he suffered from through his own comments on social media. He made no secret of the gravity of his situation when he was diagnosed with leukemia, but after treatment he thought he got over it: I was battling this disease … and it beat him, how could it be otherwise, he wrote. Florin Opritescu, almost always armed in his series and films Among its titles, the film by Iaki Dorronsoro “Evacuation plan”, where the Russian mafias were involved; ‘Sara’s notebook’, a film by Norberto López Amado; and the action comedy ‘Super Agent Makey’ by Alfonso Sanchez. Other productions he has worked in are the series ‘She’s your father’, ‘You can’t hide’ and ‘Charon’, in addition to the films ‘Dos à la carte’ and ‘La deterre’. Recently he collaborated on an unreleased and still untitled Italian miniseries, on the last days of Jesus christ, and the film ‘El fro que burns’, by Santi Trullenque, where he worked with Pedro Casablanc, Greta Fernandez and Aida Folch, among others. Many of her co-stars have said goodbye to her with social media posts, such as Fernando Cayo, who wrote: Bon voyage, Florin. A beautiful giant with a heart of gold. Rodolfo SanchoFor his part, he posted a photo with him on Instagram, with the message: Florin Opritescu left us, a great actor with an incredible plant, a wonderful companion and a person. That’s a shame! Another artist who joined the duel is Alain Hernndez, which ensures that Oppritescu was a great actor, a huge partner and a WONDERFUL person. See them

