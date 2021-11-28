The director dreamed of casting actor Yoo Ah-in for K-Drama





South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in stars as Jung Jin-soo in Netflix’s new Korean drama, Hell. The K-drama is directed and created by Train to Busan Yeon Sang-ho. The K-drama is based on its original webtoon of the same name. Yoo is a highly credited and award winning actor with many accolades in his career. Hellbound Yeon admits the comedic circumstances behind Yoo’s choice in the K drama as the leader of the Jin-soo sect. Actor Yoo Ah-in for Netflix’s “Hellbound” | via Netflix Yoo Ah-in is the leader of the New Truth Society in “Hellbound” Hellbound The story begins with a group of colleagues watching a video of Jin-soo talking about a new world order. The doctrine of his church, the New Truth Society, explains that mankind should live righteous and sinless lives. In a new reality, God became appalled at mankind. People will receive prophecies of their death and damnation in hell. Jin-soo explains that Emissaries from Hell will appear on Earth to kill the doomed. “In a world where shocking supernatural events occur, such as messages from angels and events related to hell, Jung Jin-soo is someone who makes sense of it and recommends living righteously.” , said Yoo, according to Soompi. The Hell the character is mysterious and distant. Although he created the church years ago and uses their position of power, there is a secret to him. “Usually this work is done by religious cult leaders, but Jung Jin-soo does not call himself a cult leader. He describes himself as someone who personally researches supernatural phenomena, ”Yoo said. The overall storyline and events of Ji-soo in Episode 3 set the stage for the K-drama. Director Yeon Sang-ho dreamed of casting Yoo Ah-in in “Hellbound” RELATED: Hellbound: Director Explains Why Emissaries From Hell Travel In A Threesome While Hellbound Netflix press event, Yeon comically revealed how Yoo Ah-in was chosen. “I had a dream where I answered the phone, and someone said, I’m Yoo Ah In, and I’m going to do it. I woke up screaming but I cried because it was a dream. But I did get a call. Once the dream came true, Yeon jumped 6.5 feet into the air. In a twist of fate, Yeon got his lead actor for the K-drama . Yeon explains that Jin-soo’s character is an incredibly mysterious character who would be difficult to act convincingly on screen. The Hell the director praised Yoo and his ability to perfectly embody the role. For Yoo, he was convinced to play the role based solely on the title of the K-drama. The title itself was so powerful. Although I have seen many projects containing the conceptual image of hell, this was the first time I had received a project with hell in the foreground, so I got curious. I was also curious how it would feel for me to step into director Yeon Sang-hos’ working world, ”Yoo said. The filming process Hell was fun for Yoo, and the chance to see Yeon bring the drama’s serious message to life “without losing his humor,” according to Soompi. The South Korean actor has appeared in several well-known K-dramas RELATED: Hellbound: Ending Sets Up Storylines For A Season 2 Director Yeon’s response to Yoo’s casting Hell is appropriate. The South Korean actor has received several accolades, two Blue Dragon Film Awards and two Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2010, Yoon starred as Moon Jae-shin in the genre-bending drama K. the Sungkyunkwan scandal. One of her defining roles was in the 2014 romantic melodrama Secret affair as a pianist who has an affair with a married woman. Her other popular role was in Six flying dragons for 50 episodes as Yi Bang-won. K-drama romance fans fell in love with the actor in Chicago Typewriter as Han Se-joo / Seo Hwi-young. Appearing in both films and K-dramas, Yoo starred alongside The walking dead and To menace actor Steven Yeun in psychological thriller Burning.

