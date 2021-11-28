Sara-Vicky Promotes New Song, Salman Responds To Fans Pouring Milk On Antim Poster And More





As the day draws to a close, here are all of the celebrities who made the headlines today with their latest posts. Find out all the latest news you might have missed from Tinsel Town. Hardly a day goes by without our top stars making the news for all the right reasons or bad. Whether it’s wowing fans with their latest social media posts, our beloved celebrities certainly know how to entertain audiences. If you think you’ve missed out on all the news of the day, here’s a look back at all the buzz that has pervaded B-Town since the morning. Sarah Ali Khan strings to Vicky Kaushal to promote her new song Chaka Chak In typical knock-knock style, Sara Ali Khan today made an appearance with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram to promote her upcoming song Chaka Chak. As part of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, Sara has adopted the knock-knock style to let fans know about the song’s release status. If you’re curious, it’s coming out tomorrow, November 29th. Anushka sharma Husband’s sassy response to husband Virat Kohli’s romantic message Virat Kohli | Instagram Virat Kohli recently took to social media to shower his sweetheart Anushka Sharma with a few sweet words “With you by my side, I’m home anywhere”. constant movements. “Which is great because you’re barely home,” she wrote. Janhvi Kapoor recreates the viral Bigg Boss meme Missing the viral “Pooja, what is this behavior?” even, well Janhvi just brought it back! Dressed in casual clothes, the actress recreated the entirety of Bigg Boss’s verbal argument, complete with the expressions and everything, and even asked her followers if she “needed help” in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor of course had to say a big YES. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shoot in Qutub Minar for upcoming movie Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur team Rani Ki Prem Kahani appear to have taken over Qutub Minar as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were spotted filming at the historic site. Dressed in flashy clothes, photos of their date in Delhi have been circulating the internet for some time now. Salman khan call on fans for wasting milk on the movie poster A day after calling out to fans for exploding firecrackers in cinemas, the Antim The actor took to social media to once again share a powerful message with his fans. Fix video of fans wasting milk by pouring it on her movie Antim’s poster, the actor urged them to stop doing it and, in fact, give it to the needy. “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap ease doodh waste karr rahe ho.

The hottest news from Bollywood today New bollywood trends Sarah Ali Khan Bollywood News Salman khan Anushka sharma

