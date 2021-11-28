‘Encanto’, ‘House of Gucci’ open on Moderate Thanksgiving – The Hollywood Reporter

While movies on the Thanksgiving 2021 Long Hallway weren’t close to hitting pre-pandemic levels, Hollywood feasted on gains for family fare and adult drama.

The original musical adventure of Walt Disney Animation Charm topped the national chart with a Wednesday-Sunday opening of $ 40.3 million, the best start to the pandemic era for an animated title. That includes $ 27 million for the three-day weekend. Abroad, Charm opened at $ 29.3 million in more than 47 markets for a global launch of $ 69.6 million.

Disney still releases an animated movie on Thanksgiving, but in a much larger number. The latest original movie to launch over the holidays, coco, posted five-day domestic gross of $ 72.9 million in 2018. Among franchise payouts, Frozen II raised over $ 125 million for the five days of 2019.

While Charm opened as expected, many in Hollywood had hoped it would do more. There are concerns about the pace of the global box office recovery, especially following the new omicron COVID-19 variant, which could frighten domestic audiences after already causing some cinemas to close in parts of Europe .

Charm, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of a Colombian teenage girl who must save the magic of her extended family, despite having no special gifts. Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith have directed, while the voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and John Leguizamo.

Powered by Latinos and an A CinemaScore in North America, Charm was the first animation studio title to receive an exclusive theatrical window since the COVID-19 crisis in the spring of 2020 (until recently, children under 11 could not be vaccinated).

MGM and United Artists’ Gucci House was another Thanksgiving winner.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gucci sewed a five-day debut of $ 21.8million and $ 14.2million for the weekend, two record numbers for an adult drama in the era of the pandemic and reflecting the allure of the star Lady Gaga among young adults. Almost half of ticket buyers, or 45%, were between the ages of 18 and 34, while 34% were 45 and over.

Gucci placed n ° 3 behind Charm and stay Ghostbusters: the afterlife. Overseas, the drama opened for $ 12.9 million in 40 markets for an aggregate start of $ 34.7 million.

“It’s a definite step forward,” says Erik Lomis, United Artists’ head of distribution. “Original stories still matter. I think this is a big problem.

Lomis was referring to the two Gucci and that of Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza, which MGM and United Artists opened exclusively 70mm in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The film posted an average per cinema of $ 84,000, by far the best average since the start of the pandemic.

Actor in the race for awards, House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga as the wife of fashion scion Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. Al Pacino and Jared Leto also star in this murderous revenge story. It received a B + CinemaScore from the audience (one reason could be that it was 158 minutes long).

One new offering that didn’t perform so well was the reboot of Sony and Screen Gems Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, who posted a five-day domestic debut of $ 8.8 million to rank No.5. The action-horror photo is directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell , Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. Overseas, the peak opened at $ 5.1 million in 15 markets for an aggregate start of $ 13.9 million.

Sony is doing much better with Jason Reitman’s family Ghostbusters: the afterlife, which finished Sunday with a 10-day nationwide estimated total of $ 87.8 million and $ 115.8 million globally.

Life after death grossed $ 35.3 million domestically for five-day Thanksgiving framework – not far behind Charm – including $ 24.5 million for the weekend.

Warner Bros. ‘ king richard fell to No.7 on its second weekend to finish Sunday with a moderate household income of around $ 11 million. The adult drama and hope for an Oscar stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams. king richard is also available on HBO Max.

king richard Also struggles to score points internationally, where he has earned $ 5.2 million to date for a worldwide cumulative of $ 16.6 million.