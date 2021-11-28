Antim Box Office Collection Day 2 Salman Khan movie Aayush Sharma shows slight growth in cinemas latest Bollywood news





Image source: TWITTER / TARANADARSH Antim Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s movie shows slight growth in theaters Strong points Antim’s first day remained decent as the recorded collection was between 4.25 and 4.50 nett crore

Aayush Sharma star Salman Khan set to produce 5.25-5.50 crore on Saturday

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is the remake of the Marathi movie “Mulshi Pattern” This Friday saw the release of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma with “Antim: The Final Truth” in theaters. This is the remake of the Marathi movie “Mulshi Pattern” and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. A lot was expected of the film right after the release of its trailer. Well, as soon as the release date drew near, the enthusiasm for its collection at the box office also increased. The first day remained decent as the recorded collection was between 4.25 and 4.50 crore net according to a report on Box Office India. And now it’s time for the day two box office report which should show some improvement with the weekend driving people to the box offices. Yes, it’s true! For all moviegoers, Antim is expected to generate 5.25-5.50 crore on Saturday. An upward trend will be seen in collections on day two, according to the report. BOI said: “The movie actually took place on day two, which means the movie itself now has a chance when it comes to the movie and not the star attraction. Now that the movie does. is not out on Saturday, it may aim for a good Sunday and decent weekend debut. Subways have shown healthy gains and even Delhi city where Mumbai underworld movies have little appeal. Some of the more Major towns in Punjab are also in place where these films have even less appeal than the city of Delhi. “ For those who do not know, the release of Antim also affected the collection of “Satyamev Jayate 2” by John Abraham, as both films have the same genre. Antimis produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana. It was the superstar’s first theatrical release in India since the start of the COVID pandemic and his second release in 2021 after ‘Radhe’. It shows Salman playing the role of a cop. Speaking to Instagram on Saturday, the superstar shared a note on social media asking people not to detonate firecrackers inside a theater. He wrote: “Ask all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could turn out to be a huge fire hazard thus putting your life and the lives of others in danger. Ma asks theater owners not to allow firecrackers to enter the theater and security should prevent them from doing so at the point of entry. Enjoy the movie by all means, but please , avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you. “ Besides Antim, he will also star in “Tiger 3”, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is slated for release in the second half of 2022.

