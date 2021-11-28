Entertainment
George Clooney on the Evolution of Hollywood Culture
George Clooney says things have changed in Hollywood in recent years.
Just because you’re a boss doesn’t mean you have to make fun of people. I’ve been the boss and the guy who gets fucked, ”Clooney said in a new interview with the Times. “You can’t get away with a *** anymore, you’d get turned on.”
Part of that change came in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Clooney said. He cited the fall of disgraced former producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in a New York prison in March 2020, as well as producer Scott Rudin, who has been the subject of allegations detailing decades of abusive and violent behavior.
It has changed that way, Clooney said. Besides the terrible things Weinstein did, being an asshole at work is no longer acceptable … I can’t imagine a producer having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a young girl anymore. This is going in the right direction.
However, he mentioned that as a result of the move there is “an overcorrection, where everyone is pointing fingers.” But, he predicted, “that will always solve the case.”
Regarding what still needs to happen to make the industry a safer place for everyone, Clooney said, “Well, just know when we see how badly something else goes. there are more and someone will tell us, so we have to be careful.
Calling 60 a “disappointment” “but it’s that or dead,” Clooney said he was grateful that he had not reached that level of fame at a younger age, when he was unprepared for its effects. He feels “lucky to have become famous when I was 33, not 23”, because “I would have had crack in my forehead if I had been 23 and had money and success.
Extreme fame is “a bug light,” he added, comparing being under the celebrity’s microscope to “those lights where mosquitoes fly in the zapper.”
“When you’re a young actor you run for success, which also includes fame. And the minute you get there, you can get on fire. Everything gets high in terms of what you can do or say you can. must learn to be responsible. “
Clooney also believes failure, not success, that gives you the best education.
You’re not prepared for it, he explained. You must have failed as *** load. If you have, you never trust success. Every day, I think, if all hell breaks loose, I have a few houses that I paid cash for, I might sell one. My mentality is still that. Chess teaches you everything, you learn nothing from success.
At the start of his career, Clooney “took any job”. He then gained more autonomy over the projects he could lead, but that also increased the risk of failure. “Batman and robin It was a monumental disaster and I was bad at it, but it was a lesson. From that point on I said it all had to be about the scripts, ”he said, mentioning his work with director Steven Soderbergh and the Coen Brothers which ultimately won him praise from the critical.
These days, his main focus is on the family. Together with his wife Amal Clooney, he is the father of 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
I told Amal, touch wood, I’m healthy, he shared. We have young children. I want to be able to experience it all.
