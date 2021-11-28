Actor Prateik Babbar talks about his birthday

Actor Prateik Babbar turned a year older on Sunday. Opening up on his birthday plans, Prateik shared, “I have a Cobalt Blue movie on the horizon for release. In the meantime, I am also working on a project in Jaipur. So, I’m going to be spending my time working this year, and I’m happy to celebrate it this way. I live for the moments between the action and the cup and would love to do the same on my birthday.Mary Elizabeth Winstead Birthday: 5 Best Frpm Movies Her Filmography We Can Guarantee (Watch Videos).

Having said that, my team is like my other family, and I will make sure to take them to dinner. Currently, Prateik is being appreciated for her role on Kunal Kohli's web show "Hiccups and Hookups", which also stars Lara Dutta.

Speaking of Cobalt blue, the film is scheduled for release on December 3.

