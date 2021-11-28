Louis Vuitton fashion designer dies of cancer – The Hollywood Reporter

Virgil Abloh, who was recently the male artistic director of Louis Vuitton, died Sunday following a private battle with cancer. He was 41 years old.

An article on Abloh’s verified Instagram page announced his death, explaining that he had struggled for more than two years with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

“He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture,” the message continued.

“Through it all, his work ethic, endless curiosity and optimism have never wavered,” the Instagram caption read. “Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and to create pathways for greater equality in art and design.”

Abloh, who founded the streetwear-focused luxury brand Off-White and was the longtime creative director of Kanye West, rose to the prestigious position at Louis Vuitton in 2018, becoming the first African-American art director of the brand and, as the New York Times Noted in his story on the appointment of Abloh to Louis Vuitton, “one of the few black designers at the head of a French heritage house”.

In a statement, the CEO of Louis Vuitton LVMH parent company Bernard Arnault said: “We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness and we all think of their loved ones on the occasion of the death of their husband, father, brother, son and friend. “

Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980 to immigrant parents from Ghana. (His mother was a seamstress and his father was a manager in a paint factory.) He received an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

“I often refer to the version of myself at 17, because I do much of the same today” Abloh said GQ in 2017. “At the time, I was DJing and getting my hands on my father’s records – Fela [Kuti] to James Brown to Miles Davis. I was only in fashion that cut across the niche cultures I was in – my favorite ‘fashion’ brands were [skateboard companies like] Alien Workshop, Santa Cruz and Droors.

It was while working for a screen printing store, Custom Kings, in Chicago that Abloh met Kanye West. The two then interned together at the LVMH Fendi brand in 2009. Abloh caught the attention of Fendi CEO Michael Burke, now Louis Vuitton CEO, at the time. “Virgil could create a metaphor and a new vocabulary to describe something as old school as Fendi. I’ve been following his career ever since, ”Burke said later to the New York Times.

A few years later, Abloh founded Off-White – known for his collaborations with brands ranging from IKEA and Timberland to Jimmy Choo and Moncler – which he once described as “the gray area between black and white” .

In July of this year, LVMH took a 60% stake in Off-White and also announced that Abloh would play a larger role within the fashion conglomerate in areas such as hospitality and wines and spirits. . The year before, Abloh had established the Postmodern Scholarship Fund for the benefit of black students following the murder of George Floyd.

Regarding his shattering rise in the fashion world, Abloh once said British GQ, “I’m proud of the fact that there is a kid who lives in Alabama, you know, who never thought something like this was possible for him, almost to the point where he made life decisions. and career to find something else that he was passionate about. But all of a sudden, because I’m here, he knows [he can do it too]. “

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, children Lowe and Gray, sister Edwina and parents Nee and Eunice.